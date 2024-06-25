June 26: Coffee With a Cop at Bodhi Leaf Coffee

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station invites residents to enjoy Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday, June 26 from 9-11 a.m.

Bodhi Leaf Coffee Traders will be the host of this month’s Coffee With a Cop in the Del Rio Center location, 22913 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Bring your kids, bring your questions, or bring your concerns. Your Zone Deputies will be available for coffee and conversation and look forward to meeting you.

