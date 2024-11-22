Dec. 14-15: Santa Clarita Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Due to construction and weather delays, the closure of the exercise staircase at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, will be extended through Nov. 28.
|
Santa Clarita Ballet's 30th anniversary production of "The Nutcracker" will perform, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
Registration is underway for the College of the Canyons winter 2025 session, which boasts more than 300 class sections.
|
Christmas came early for The Master's University Men's Basketball Head Coach Kelvin Starr.
|
Theatre in a Week and Off Book Theatre is back with its holiday one act comedy "Holiday Hijinx" Friday, Dec. 13- Sunday, Dec. 15 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
|
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale presents its Silver Bell Jubilee concert Sunday, Dec. 8, 4 p.m. at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
The holiday season is just around the corner and it’s one of the most magical times of the year.
|
Celebrate this special time of year with the 29th annual Winter Magic Lighted Boat Parade and holiday event Saturday, Dec. 7 at Castaic Lake, Lower Lagoon.
|
1967
- Local voters approve formation of community college and elect COC's first five-member board - Dr. William G. Bonelli Jr., Bruce Fortine, Sheila Dyer, Peter Huntsinger, Edward Muhl [story
]
|
You can make a difference in a child or teen’s life this holiday season through the Boys and Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley. You can volunteer at a club holiday event, host a toy drive, sponsor a club family or make a donation.
|
Art, in whatever the medium, can communicate so much. It can inspire imagination, exude peace and calm, or tell the world the stories of a community and a culture or connect on an extremely personal level.
|
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to attend the unveiling of the newest inductees to the Walk of Western Stars.
|
Supervisor Kathryn Barger commented on Attorney General Rob Bonta’s announcement that he is pursuing additional monitoring and strengthened protections for youth in Los Angeles County’s juvenile halls.
|
Every day for decades, NASA satellites have been collecting data about oceans and continents around the world.
|
Kick off your holidays with a night to remember with the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra.
|
Music possesses power. It brings people together, stirs emotions and has ability to heal in the form of music therapy.
|
SCV Water recently reached several important milestones to bring the Agency one step closer to constructing a permanent water supply for Los Angeles Residential Community and Lily of the Valley Mobile Village.
|
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Person Unit is advising At-Risk Missing Person, Susan Lynn Emrick, has been located.
|
1831
- Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story
]
|
The holiday season is a time for joy, generosity and community spirit. This year, the Child & Family Center invites you to join its heartwarming effort to bring extra cheer to Santa Clarita Valley teens in need.
|
The non-profit Rancho Camulos Museum and National Historic Landmark will host a fundraising event, "Early Hollywood and its Camulos Connection" featuring Marc Wanamaker on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.
|
William S. Hart Union High School District Social Worker Sarah Gilberts was named California’s 2024 State Social Worker of the Year at an awards ceremony on Nov. 8, part of the 2024 National Association of Social Workers-CA Annual Conference.
|
SCV Water recently marked the completion of its third PFAS treatment facility, which serves its Santa Clara and Honby wells and is located north of Soledad Canyon Road on Furnivall Avenue, with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
|
Caltrans, the California Highway Patrol, the Office of Traffic Safety and the Department of Motor Vehicles have joined together as part of Crash Responder Safety Week Nov. 18-22 to remind drivers to move over when safe to do so and slow down near traffic incidents and work zones to prevent serious injuries and deaths on California’s roadways.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.