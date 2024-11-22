Dec. 14-15: Santa Clarita Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

Santa Clarita Ballet’s 30th anniversary production of “The Nutcracker” will be performed on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

This holiday tradition features professional guest artists and the Santa Clarita Ballet’s own student dancers. The company illustrates E.T.A. Hoffman’s timeless story, complete with beloved characters, magical staging, exquisite costumes and the recognizable musical score by Peter Tchaikovsky.

Showtimes for the event are, Saturday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. Tickets are priced $48-$38.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets visit www.santaclaritaballet.net

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...