Dec. 14: ‘A Holiday Marketplace’ Benefits Wave Swim Team

The Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team is hosting the annual “A Holiday Marketplace” fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Valencia Hills HOA Clubhouse.

Mark your calendars and come to the Wave Swim Team’s family-friendly holiday shopping event.

Food trucks, treats, arts, crafts, cosmetics, candles, clothing, toys and more.

This event helps not only raise funds for the Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team, but supports local small businesses.

Enjoy a day of shopping, food and more. The event is fun for the entire family and includes a bounce house for the kids.

Valencia Hills HOA Clubhouse

24060 Oak Vale Drive,

Valencia, CA 01355

For questions email valenciaHillswave@gmail.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...