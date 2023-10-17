Nov. 4: Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team Holiday Boutique

The Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team is hosting its annual “A Holiday Marketplace” fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Valencia Hills HOA Clubhouse.

Mark your calendars to attend this family-friendly early holiday shopping event, it helps not only raise funds for the community swim team (100% of the proceeds), but supports local small businesses.

Enjoy a day of shopping, food and more. It is fun for the entire family and includes a bounce house for the kids.

The event will include food trucks, arts, crafts, clothing, toys and more.

For questions or inquiries email valenciahillswave@gmail.com.

A Holiday Marketplace

Saturday, Nov. 4

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Valencia Hills HOA Clubhouse

24060 Oak Vale Drive,

Valencia, CA 91355

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...