Nov. 4: Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team Holiday Boutique

On Saturday, Oct. 28 join expert silent film historians, Hugh Munro Neely and Dydia Dylyser and walk in the footsteps of D W Griffith and Mary Pickford at the exact preserved locations where they shot the 1910 film "Ramona."
Tickets are now available for the Good Karma Music & Arts Festival, a daylong event scheduled Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Santa Clarita Skate Park and Field, 20840 Centre Point Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Local nonprofit chapter SCV Project Linus is calling for support from the community to help replenish its inventory at Make a Blanket Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 28, at the College of the Canyons East Gym.
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the College of the Canyons Advanced Technology Center.
It seems as though we were just announcing the transformation of Main Street in Old Town Newhall into a one-night Saint Patrick’s Day party, but time flies when you’re having a great time at SENSES Block Party.
With High Temperatures returning this week the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, the California Department of Education, and partners today unveiled plans to drive improvements in statewide student performance at a press conference.
California State University, Northridge is hosting its annual Open House on Saturday, Oct. 28, offering local high school and community college students an all-access look at the campus and its programs.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 18, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Enhancing the safety of every child’s journey to and from school is the focus of National School Bus Safety Week, Oct. 16-20. With the school year in full swing, the California Highway Patrol is reminding the public that school bus safety is a two-way street, a responsibility shared by professional school bus drivers and every motorist on California’s roadways.
California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced that California Governor Gavin Newsom signed her package of bills (AB 519 and AB 911) to streamline the development of affordable housing in California.
The City of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the Sidewalk Poetry Winners for 2023. This year, poets were tasked with invoking The Senses of Home, delving into the sights, sounds, smells and more that define a person's home within the community.
The labor action by Teamsters Local 572 continues against MV Transit, the contractor that provides Santa Clarita Transit service. Santa Clarita Transit has secured a temporary emergency contract with Transit Systems to provide emergency service until labor relations are resolved.
California Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) has announced the 2023 PBIS Statewide Recognition award recipients for school sites based on their implementation of PBIS. The Saugus Union School District is proud to announce that all 15 of Saugus School District schools received state recognition.
