header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 16
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
Dec. 19: Carlos Oscar, David Studebaker Perform at The MAIN
| Monday, Dec 16, 2024
David Studebaker

The MAIN will host comics David Studebaker and Carlos Oscar for a live comedy performance Thursday, Dec. 19, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

David Studebaker, named “One of the 10 Best Comics to Watch” by SF Weekly, has delighted audiences for over a decade with his brand of fun, fresh and uplifting comedy, blending music, personal stories and pop culture into his interactive shows. David has been featured on Fox, ABC, the San Francisco Chronicle and a variety of radio shows and publications.

Carlos Oscar who’s a known L.A. comic and has been on the Tonight Show, The View, Dry Bar, Comedy Central and is the only comedian to ever win performer of the year for Princess Cruises.

General Admission: $25

Seniors/Students: $20

For more information and to purchase tickets click here.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Dec. 19: Carlos Oscar, David Studebaker Perform at The MAIN

Dec. 19: Carlos Oscar, David Studebaker Perform at The MAIN
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
The MAIN will host comics David Studebaker and Carlos Oscar for a live comedy performance Thursday, Dec. 19, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 28-29: AV Indian Museum Features Artist Cecelia Begay

Dec. 28-29: AV Indian Museum Features Artist Cecelia Begay
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will feature artist Cecelia Begay (Diné Navajo) on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 21: JR’s Comedy Club Presents Don McMillan, Fritz Coleman, Randy Lubas

Dec. 21: JR’s Comedy Club Presents Don McMillan, Fritz Coleman, Randy Lubas
Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
JR’s Comedy Club will present a trio of comedians, Don McMillan, Fritz Coleman and Randy Lubas, on Saturday, Dec. 21 on the Main Stage of the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons.
FULL STORY...

REDCAT Announces 2025 Season

REDCAT Announces 2025 Season
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
The Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater announced its 2025 Winter-Spring season, running Jan. 16 through June 14, 2025.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 19: Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Hosts ‘Winter Wonderland’ Art Show

Jan. 19: Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Hosts ‘Winter Wonderland’ Art Show
Monday, Dec 9, 2024
The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council will host a winter-themed “Winter Wonderland” Art Show Saturdays and Sundays at the TAADAA Art Gallery, starting Sunday, Jan. 19, thru Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CUSD Welcomes Erik Richardson as New Governing Board Trustee
Castaic Union School District has announced Erik Richardson will be sworn in as the newly elected governing board trustee, representing Trustee Area A.
CUSD Welcomes Erik Richardson as New Governing Board Trustee
L.A. County Files Lawsuit Against Chiquita Canyon Landfill Owners
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced today that Los Angeles county has filed a lawsuit against the owners and operators of Chiquita Canyon Landfill, seeking to address ongoing environmental and public health hazards caused by the landfill’s operations and seek relief for impacted communities under siege.
L.A. County Files Lawsuit Against Chiquita Canyon Landfill Owners
Dec. 19: Carlos Oscar, David Studebaker Perform at The MAIN
The MAIN will host comics David Studebaker and Carlos Oscar for a live comedy performance Thursday, Dec. 19, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Dec. 19: Carlos Oscar, David Studebaker Perform at The MAIN
Public Health Launches Los Angeles County Medical Debt Relief Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has launched the Los Angeles County Medical Debt Relief Program, an initiative designed by the Medical Debt Coalition, which is working together to address the growing crisis of medical debt that disproportionately affects vulnerable communities across the county.
Public Health Launches Los Angeles County Medical Debt Relief Program
Ken Striplin | Happy 37th Birthday Santa Clarita
This Sunday, Dec. 15, the city of Santa Clarita will mark its 37th birthday.
Ken Striplin | Happy 37th Birthday Santa Clarita
Dec. 17: SUSD Organizational Meeting of the Governing Board
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board will hold its annual organizational meeting Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 17: SUSD Organizational Meeting of the Governing Board
Dec. 18 : Hart Governing Board Organizational Meeting
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will hold its annual organizational meeting Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.
Dec. 18 : Hart Governing Board Organizational Meeting
Dec. 19: SBDC Webinar on Buying and Selling a Business
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, Buying and Selling a Business, on Thursday, Dec. 19 from noon to 1:15 p.m.
Dec. 19: SBDC Webinar on Buying and Selling a Business
Mustangs Bounce Back with Win
The Master's University men's basketball team opened up the Cactus Classic with a 91-64 win over Montana Western Saturday, Dec. 14 in Glendale, Ariz.
Mustangs Bounce Back with Win
Dec. 16-22 : Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 16 to Sunday, Dec. 22.
Dec. 16-22 : Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (Dec. 16)
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
Today in SCV History (Dec. 15)
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
first City Council
Today in SCV History (Dec. 14)
1931 - Season's first major storm deposits 9 inches of snow in Newhall, 10 in Saugus [story]
1931 snowfall
Hart District High Schools Named to AP Honor Roll
The William S Hart Union High School District’s seven comprehensive high schools have been named to the College Board’s AP School Honor Roll for 2023-24, placing them in the top 32% of eligible schools.
Hart District High Schools Named to AP Honor Roll
Dec. 16: Henry Mayo Nurses to Hold Candlelight Vigil
Registered nurses represented by California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU) at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, in Valencia, will hold a solidarity candlelight vigil on Monday, Dec.16, as they begin negotiations for a new union contract.
Dec. 16: Henry Mayo Nurses to Hold Candlelight Vigil
Valencia Community Center to Offer Primetime Preschool Class
Beginning Jan. 13 the newly opened Valencia Community Center, 26147 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, will offer a Monday-Thursday preschool class for 3-year-olds.
Valencia Community Center to Offer Primetime Preschool Class
Santa Clarita Artists Association Installs 2025 Board
The Santa Clarita Artists Association hosted its annual holiday party on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the home of Mardilan and John Georgio, where members and guests gathered to celebrate the installation of the new board for 2025.
Santa Clarita Artists Association Installs 2025 Board
Dec. 14: CIF Southern Section Launches TV Show
The CIF Southern Section office has announced the upcoming premiere of "CIF Southern Section This Week,” a new sports series set to air on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet.
Dec. 14: CIF Southern Section Launches TV Show
Dec. 28-29: AV Indian Museum Features Artist Cecelia Begay
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will feature artist Cecelia Begay (Diné Navajo) on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29.
Dec. 28-29: AV Indian Museum Features Artist Cecelia Begay
Santa Clarita Spotlight Features Seasonal Offerings
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with SCVTV, has released the fifth episode of Santa Clarita Spotlight, a Shop Local video series dedicated to promoting and celebrating the diverse range of local businesses within the city.
Santa Clarita Spotlight Features Seasonal Offerings
Dec. 29: Town Center Hanukkah Celebration, Menorah Lighting
Valencia Town Center and Santa Clarita Valley Jewish congregations will celebrate Hanukkah with complimentary desserts, musical presentations and a menorah lighting ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 29, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Dec. 29: Town Center Hanukkah Celebration, Menorah Lighting
Today in SCV History (Dec. 13)
1900 - Automobile Club of Southern California founded; first car in SCV appeared 1902 [story]
Auto Club Topper
SCVNews.com