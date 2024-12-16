Dec. 19: Carlos Oscar, David Studebaker Perform at The MAIN

The MAIN will host comics David Studebaker and Carlos Oscar for a live comedy performance Thursday, Dec. 19, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

David Studebaker, named “One of the 10 Best Comics to Watch” by SF Weekly, has delighted audiences for over a decade with his brand of fun, fresh and uplifting comedy, blending music, personal stories and pop culture into his interactive shows. David has been featured on Fox, ABC, the San Francisco Chronicle and a variety of radio shows and publications.

Carlos Oscar who’s a known L.A. comic and has been on the Tonight Show, The View, Dry Bar, Comedy Central and is the only comedian to ever win performer of the year for Princess Cruises.

General Admission: $25

Seniors/Students: $20

For more information and to purchase tickets click here.

