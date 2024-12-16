Dec. 19: Carlos Oscar, David Studebaker Perform at The MAIN

|
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 16
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
