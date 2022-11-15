Dec. 2: VIA CEO Forum Discusses Business, Community Issues

The Valley Industry Association will present a CEO Forum on Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Room 258, Valencia, CA 91355. Opening speaker will be Jason Gibbs, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Santa Clarita.

VIA has enjoyed the support of the valley’s top executives over the years both in membership and through our CEO Forums, a collaboration of decision makers to identify common business and community issues, while developing solutions. VIA’s CEO Forums have consistently resulted in highly desirable programs, special events, partnerships, and better success for business.

Discussion topics will include:

Post Covid Infrastructure

How has the infrastructure of your workplace changed post-Covid? Are your employees physically in the workplace, remote of hybrid? How have changes in the workplace affected productivity?

Inflation

Inflation is at a rate not seen since the 1970’s. How is inflation affecting your business? How are you coping with increases in the cost of wages, materials, supplies, fuel, rent, etc.? How much flexibility do you have to increase prices to clients or customers? Can you add surcharges (i.e., fuel surcharges) , or do business on a “cost-plus” basis? Has the time that a supplier’s or subcontractor’s bid remains valid been reduced? How does this affect your business?

Emerging Workforce

What are you seeing with new entry level employees in terms of their skill set? Has that changed over the past several years? What would you like to see in the skills of entry-level employees? What skills are needed in today’s world/business for entry level and moving forward? How can the “next generation workforce” be trained in what your business needs? What would you like to see in leadership training programs for new entry level employees? For your entry-level employees in whom you see potential for leadership, how can VIA help get them their with training?

Several sponsorship packages are available.

Diamond Sponsor $1,000

Four places at the CEO Forum, recognition at event, logo on all promotional materials/communications, recognition on www.via.org, presentation packet insert opportunity (your flyer), two minute presentation at event.

Gold Sponsor $500

Two places at the CEO Forum, recognition at event, logo on all promotional materials/communications, recognition on www.via.org, presentation packet insert opportunity (your flyer).

Silver Sponsor $250

One place at CEO Forum, Recognition at event, logo on all promotional materials/communications.

Reservations are required. Click here for reservations.

Tickets to the CEO Forum are $40 for VIA members, $50 for non-members.

For more information call (661) 294-8088 or email kathy@via.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...