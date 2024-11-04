Dec. 6: The Doo Wop Project Holiday Show at the COC PAC

The College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center present the Doo Wop Project Holiday Show, Friday, Dec. 6 at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Featuring stars of Broadway’s smash hits Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical, The Doo Wop Project brings unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate—and in some cases entirely reimagine, some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history! Hear old school Holiday Classics like The Drifters’ ‘White Christmas’, ‘The Temptations’ ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer’, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons’ version of ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’, along with “Doowopified” contemporary hits like ‘This Christmas’ and ‘Last Christmas’. It’s sure to be a jolly good time.

Prices of tickets range from $30 – $80

For more information and to purchase tickets visit the PAC website.

