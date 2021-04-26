Desert Shield/Storm veterans to be recognized at Eternal Valley Memorial Day Tribute

The Santa Clarita Valley Memorial Day Committee’s annual Memorial Day tribute ceremony is returning to its in-person format this year at Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary.

This year, the event theme is set to honor veterans of Desert Shield/Storm, also referred to as the Gulf War.

Local veterans are invited to send in photographs of themselves and their fellow veterans while serving in Desert Shield/Storm, which are set to be used for the backdrop on stage.

“Being able to highlight SCV veterans would make the event even more memorable,” said David Jackson, Army veteran and the committee’s vice president.

The AT-6 planes of the Condor Squadron are set to fly overhead to commence the ceremony, followed by Max Morgan, former Navy SEAL and the committee’s public affairs officer, set to be the event’s master of ceremonies, and Jackson, a Desert Shield/Storm veteran himself, as the keynote speaker.

In addition, local Brownies, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts are expected to place more than 5,000 American flags on the graves of veterans at Eternal Valley.

Following the ceremony, the audience can visit the Veterans Memorial Wall for the reading of the more than 900 names inscribed on it.

The committee is composed of Bob Kellar as president, David Jackson as vice president, Jerry Rhodes as secretary, Bob Slocum as treasurer, Max Morgan as public affairs officer, and members Bob Good, Fred Gruchalla, Pam Hogan and Richard Nunally.

Veterans with any military memorabilia, including equipment or uniforms they may have used during this time period, are also asked to reach out, as organizers would like to put it on display at the event. All memorabilia would be returned after the event.

Masking and physical distancing will be required, and parking will be available, with golf cart shuttle service to the event.

With present public health guidelines, capacity is limited to a maximum of 150 guests, though this figure could increase as the county relaxes restrictions.

Those interested in attending must RSVP and bring their confirmations with them to the event.

The Memorial Day Tribute is scheduled 10 a.m. on Memorial Day, May 31, at Eternal Valley, located at 23287 Sierra Highway in Newhall. To submit photos or memorabilia, contact David Jackson directly at davidmjackson89@icloud.com. To RSVP, visit eventbrite.com/e/santa-clarita-memorial-day-tribute-2021-tickets-152238572669.

