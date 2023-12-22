Dickason Drive Closed Between Decoro, Smyth

|
Impulse Music will offer its annual free lesson day on Saturday, Jan. 13. Guests can try out a new instrument or advance your skills without a big commitment in the new year. Every teacher at Impulse Music is a working professionals in the industry, suitable to teach for any level.
When customers visit the California Department of Motor Vehicles DMV website they find a customer-focused site with helpful information, streamlined online applications and pages tailored for specific audiences.
Because of the urgent need for blood donors the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Dec. 28.
Kylee Sears, a member of The Master's University women's swim team, has been named the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Women's Swimmer of the Month, primarily based on her performance at the La Verne Winter Invitational in November.
As the holiday season approaches, it is essential to pause and reflect on the true meaning of Christmas. Beyond the presents and holiday parties is the deeper meaning of the “season of giving,” a spirit of generosity, compassion and community, all of which have the power to spread positivity in our own lives and that of others.
The Sundance Institute has announced the 91 projects selected for the feature films, episodic and new frontier programs for the 40th edition of its festival, which runs Jan. 18-28 in Park City, Utah. Two alums of California Institute of the Arts are among the announced titles, director Scott Cummings (Film/Video MFA 2007) and actor Ed Harris (Theater BFA 1975).
The city of Santa Clarita reminds motorists that Dickason Drive in Valencia heading southbound between Decoro Drive and Smyth Drive is closed for pothole repairs until further notice.
The College of the Canyons cross country program saw a combined nine athletes across the men's and women's team earn All-Western State Conference honors for the 2023 season, with two also earning Academic All-State Awards.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 224 new laboratory confirmed cases and no new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
College of the Canyons had nine players earn 2023 Southern California Football Association National Division, All-Northern League Team honors, with six selections from the offensive side of the ball supported by three on the Cougars' defense.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the name of the one production currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 25 - Sunday, Dec. 31. The production filming locally, “Family Business,” will be for television.
The College of the Canyons Foundation is reminding Santa Clarita Valley residents there is still time to make tax-deductible donations for 2023. There's still time to make a difference: Contribute your tax-deductible donation before midnight on Dec. 31 to support COC students in realizing their aspirations and promoting innovative pathways toward a brighter future for generations to come.
Caltrans has issued a warning for Santa Clarita Valley residents that a slide has closed the two right lanes on the I-5 North between SR-14 and Calgrove Boulevard for emergency repairs. Work is ongoing and updates will be released when lanes have been reopened to full capacity.
The Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count will be held Tuesday, Jan. 23 in the Santa Clarita Valley from 8 p.m. to midnight. Each year, this census helps Los Angeles County better understand where people experiencing homelessness are living across the county.
1905 -
County buys property to build Newhall Jail (now next to city's Old Town Newhall Library)
]
The Los Angeles County Assessor's Office will co-host a Homeowners’ Resource Fair with the city of Santa Clarita, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Jan 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Canyon Country Community Center.
To honor Dr. Martin Luther King Junior, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is inviting others to serve the community with her.
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
The Sierra Hillbillies wants Santa Clarita to start the New Year Dancing, with new Classes starting Jan. 10.
The Department of Water Resources today approved the Delta Conveyance Project, a modernization of the infrastructure system that delivers water to millions of Californians.
Los Angeles County Public Works has already captured 5 billion gallons of stormwater since Oct.1 which is enough water for 121,600 people.
As 2023 is coming to a close, I can’t help but reflect back on what a big year it has been for the Foundation.
L.A. County Animal Care and Control Director Marcia Mayeda has released the December Newsletter, looking back at 2023.
The County is thrilled to announce the success of its Laptops for Veterans campaign, which is providing free laptops to military veterans this holiday season.
