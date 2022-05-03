Discovery Princess Officially Named by Godparents at Port of Los Angeles

Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, announced that in an imaginative ceremony held April 29 at the Port of Los Angeles the Discovery Princess was officially named by the ship’s godparents fashion designer Randy Fenoli, chef Alex Guarnaschelli, special effects designer and fabricator Adam Savage and real estate broker and flipper extraordinaire Page Turner.

Standing together at the Retreat Pool on the open deck of Discovery Princess with the ship’s Captain Gennaro Arma, they pronounced, “We name this ship Discovery Princess. May God bless her and all who sail on her.” They then sent a giant Nebuchadnezzar-size bottle of champagne against the ship for the celebratory smash, officially welcoming Discovery Princess into the fleet of Princess Cruises, the world’s leading international cruise line and leader on the west coast.

The “Discover Our World” themed ceremony blended maritime tradition with contemporary elements, celebrating the cruise line’s exclusive, seven-year Discovery at SEA™ program. The program brings the spirit of curiosity and exploration to every cruise through branded experiences like Shark Week at Sea, exclusive shore excursions and onboard activities such as the Camp Discovery youth centers and Stargazing at SEA.

“Today is a celebration to remember as our newest ship, Discovery Princess, is officially named by this talented group of experts and personalities, Randy, Alex, Adam and Page,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “We can think of no more fitting godparents to mark this significant milestone.”

Discovery Princess expands the cruise line’s fleet of MedallionClass ships to 15, offering elegantly appointed accommodations, world-class entertainment, gourmet dining and cocktails, extensive alfresco dining areas and expansive views from the cruise line’s largest balconies at sea in the Sky Suites.

The 3,660-guest Discovery Princess was built at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, and is the sixth and final Royal-Class newbuild sharing all of the spectacular style and luxury of her sister ships, Enchanted Princess Sky Princess, Majestic Princess, Regal Princess and Royal Princess.

As part of the leading cruise line on the west coast, Discovery Princess debuted in Los Angeles on March 27, sailing a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages from March 27 to April 24. After the naming ceremony in Los Angeles on April 29, the ship headed up the Pacific coast to begin a season of seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle, making her the newest ship sailing in the Alaska region.

More information about Discovery Princess can be found at Princess Cruises Discovery Princess.

