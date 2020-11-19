DMV Announces Extension of Learner’s Permits Expiring Through May 2021

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending driver’s license permits with expiration dates through May 31, 2021, to give student drivers more time during the COVID-19 pandemic to complete the prerequisites needed for a provisional license, including 6 hours of behind-the-wheel instruction with a driving school and 50 hours of supervised driving practice.

Eligible permits are extended six months from the date of expiration or to a date 24 months from the date of application, whichever is earlier. The DMV previously extended permits expiring between March 1 and November 30, 2020. The DMV has alerted law enforcement of the extensions, which require no individual action on the part of drivers.

The DMV resumed behind-the-wheel drive tests with new health and safety protocols on June 26, and appointments to take the test are available.

Commercial learner’s permits expiring between March and December have been extended through December 31, 2020, to align with federal guidelines.

Summary of California driver’s license extensions

Expiration month Status Learner’s permits (noncommercial) March 2020-May 2021 Extended six months or to a date 24 months from the date of application Age 69 & younger (noncommercial) Beginning March 2020 Expanded eligibility to renew online or by mail for licenses expiring during the emergency Age 70 & older (noncommercial) March-December 2020 Beginning March 2020 Extended one year from original expiration date

Expanded eligibility to renew online or by mail for licenses expiring during the emergency Commercial (all types, all ages) March-December 2020 Extended to

December 31, 2020

Californians interested in applying for a learner’s permit can do so by filling out the online application and uploading the required documents. Customers who have completed this process can visit a DMV office to finalize the transaction and receive their permit – no appointment necessary.

DMV field office employees are assisting customers with appointments and walk-ins as time and space permit. The DMV continues to recommend that customers use its online services, expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.