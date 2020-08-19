DMV Expands Health Screening, Temperature Checks to Protect Customers, Employees

Sacramento – In the latest action to protect the health and safety of its customers and employees, beginning August 20, the California Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding its health screening questions and temperature checks currently in place for behind-the-wheel drive tests to all customers and employees entering a DMV facility.

Following CDC guidelines, customers who record a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be rescheduled for a future DMV appointment. DMV employees will participate in a health screening that includes a temperature check before the start of each shift, and those with temperatures above 100.4 will be sent home.

This new procedure, using an infrared thermometer, is in addition to other recent protective actions taken by the DMV:

* All employees wear protective equipment including face coverings.

* Employees maintain physical distancing and have access to disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, gloves, face shields and soap and water.

* Access to hand-washing stations for customer use in select locations.

* Customers are required to wear a face covering and remain 6 feet apart in line.

* Customers are offered a text message that allows them to wait outside the building until notified it is their turn to be served.

* Entry into the building is metered.

* Expanded online services at dmv.ca.gov/online to eliminate the need to visit a field office.

In June, the DMV resumed behind-the-wheel driving tests with new health and safety protocols in place including:

* All behind-the-wheel drive test applicants are required to wear a face covering and answer screening questions before starting the exam.

* Temperature checks.

* DMV examiners wear protective equipment – face coverings and gloves – and place plastic covers on the test vehicle’s passenger seat and floorboard.

* At least two windows are lowered during the test for increased ventilation.

* Examiners conduct more of the test outside of the vehicle, for instance when they are providing applicants with pre-test instructions.

The DMV recommends customers use its online services, expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals.

Customers can use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.