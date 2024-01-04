header image

January 4
1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
memorial plaque
Start 2024 Off Right, Get Your REAL ID Today
| Thursday, Jan 4, 2024
Real ID

Nearly 16.9 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 121,501 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.

“Resolving to get your REAL ID is one of the easiest goals you can set for 2024,” said Steve Gordon, DMV director. “Losing weight and saving for retirement takes time. You can get a REAL ID in a matter of minutes.”

To apply for a REAL ID, Californians should visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov, fill out the online application and upload their documents. Customers must visit a DMV office and bring their uploaded documents to complete the application. By starting online, it should only take about 15 minutes in the office. Customers need to provide:

– Proof of identity* – One original or certified document (example: valid passport, birth certificate) *Legal name change document(s) is required if name on proof of identity is different from the name on the other documents (example: marriage certificate, adoption papers).

– Proofs of California residency – Two documents, paper copies (example: utility bill, bank statement).

– Social Security number (exceptions may apply).

Visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov for a complete list of acceptable documents and a link to the online application.

There is no need to wait for the federal enforcement date of May 7, 2025, that requires a REAL ID or other federally approved document to board flights within the United States and access secure federal facilities. Doing it now means more time doing the things you want to do.

Historical REAL ID information:

– Total REAL ID cardholders as of Jan. 1, 2024: 16,870,178

– Total REAL ID cardholders as Jan. 1, 2023: 14,937,510

Online Services

The DMV has taken many steps to offer more digital services. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit. The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, customers must sign in or create a secure online account at dmv.ca.gov, and then opt in.
