DMV: All Temporary Driving Permits Extended; Law Enforcement Alerted

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending driver license permits and commercial learner’s permits expiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Driver license permits expiring between March and June 30, 2020 are extended six months or to a date 24 months from the date of application, whichever is earlier. Commercial learner’s permits expiring between March and June 2020 are now valid through June 30, 2020. The extensions require no individual action on the part of drivers.

The DMV is extending these permits for those who may not be able to get a driver license or commercial driver license while behind-the-wheel drive tests are suspended.

The DMV has alerted California law enforcement of the extensions. California drivers may continue to drive with their expired permits. Californians with a suspended record are not eligible for the temporary extension.

The DMV continues to provide essential services via mail, online, kiosks, call centers, available business partners and virtually to process critical transactions, including eligible driver license and vehicle registration renewals, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers can use the Services Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

The relief measures are the latest DMV actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, including:

– Temporarily closing field offices. Following deep cleaning, expansion of virtual services and development of new protocols, the DMV is offering limited in-person services in each region.

– Extending all driver licenses that expire between March 1 and May 31, 2020. Drivers 70 years and older are receiving a 120-day temporary paper extension in the mail, and drivers 69 and younger can request a free temporary paper extension online.

– Keeping expiring commercial licenses, endorsements and certificates valid through June 30, 2020.

– Extending identification cards expiring on or after March 4, 2020, to be valid through June 22, 2020.

– Waiving late fees and penalties for vehicle registration renewals due between March 16 and May 31, 2020, and paid within 60 days of the original expiration date, as well as delaying other registration requirements.

– Temporarily waiving required in-person renewals for eligible driver license and identification cardholders with expirations in March, April, and May 2020. Individuals who meet the criteria are able to renew online or by mail.

– Launching the DMV Virtual Field Office to create new digital options for transactions that previously required an in-person office visit.

– Cancelling all behind-the-wheel drive tests to honor social distancing guidelines.

– Suspending extended office hours and Saturday service.