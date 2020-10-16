Dogs Rescued During Bobcat Fire Now Ready for Adoption

Many of the more than 100 dogs rescued by Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control from a breeding operation during the recent Bobcat Fire are now available for adoption.

During the height of the Bobcat Fire, the DACC received an urgent alert that a commercial breeding kennel with more than 100 dogs in the evacuation zone needed immediate help.

They were without a place to shelter their animals during the fire. As a result, the DACC came to the rescue and took in the displaced pups at our Baldwin Park and Lancaster animal care centers.

DACC staff has worked tirelessly since then to provide husbandry and temporary shelter for these dogs until the threat of the fire passed. After several weeks, the owner of the kennel made the decision to relinquish the dogs to DACC’s care and for rehoming.

The DACC’s veterinarians evaluated, vaccinated, and spayed and neutered the dogs while other DACC team members spent time getting to know each of the dogs, grooming, and working with the less socialized dogs to help bring them out of their shells.

Now that they have received comfort and medical care, many of the dogs are ready for adoption to the public. Photos of these dogs can be found on our website at Animalcare.lacounty.gov.

We are pleased to offer these dogs for adoption as they become available. If you are interested in adopting one of these delightful canines, please view our website, select the dog that you are interested in adopting and schedule an appointment. More of these pets will be added to our website as they become available, so please feel free to check back.

All dogs will be spayed and neutered, microchipped and vaccinated prior to adoption.

For more information, please call 562-940-6898.