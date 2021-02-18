header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
61°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
Drive-In Movies Coming to Santa Clarita
| Thursday, Feb 18, 2021

Experience a movie like never before by joining the city of Santa Clarita for a night under the stars at East Walker Ranch! City Cinemas, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, is a drive-in movie experience hosted at one of the City’s many open spaces and will be held every third weekend of the month, beginning in March.

City Cinemas is a socially distanced event, and all attendees must remain in their vehicle, while each vehicle should contain only members of the same household. Before heading to the event, attendees are encouraged to pack dinner or grab takeout from one of the City’s many local restaurants. To ensure a safe distance can be kept between vehicles, a limited number of tickets will be available each weekend.

Catch a showing of “The Greatest Showman” (PG), on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m. Dive deep into P.T. Barnum’s journey of creating the Barnum & Bailey Circus, featuring memorable musical numbers, daring acrobatic feats and show-stopping performances that will have you dancing in your car seat!

On Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m., join head to City Cinemas to see “Tombstone” (R), which feature the story of a group of bothers who leave their gunslinger ways to settle down in the quiet town of Tombstone, Arizona. Trouble soon finds them when they are targeted by a ruthless cowboy gang, bringing them back to their old lifestyle in order to restore peace in their new town.

A link to purchase tickets through Eventbrite is available on the city of Santa Clarita Events Facebook page. Tickets are $30 per vehicle, and each purchase includes a goodie bag provided by Logix Federal Credit Union.

Titles and showtimes for summer showings will be made available as details are finalized. For questions and more information about the City Cinema program, please contact the City’s Arts and Events division at aeo@santa-clarita.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Drive-In Movies Coming to Santa Clarita

Drive-In Movies Coming to Santa Clarita
Thursday, Feb 18, 2021
Experience a movie like never before by joining the city of Santa Clarita for a night under the stars at East Walker Ranch!
FULL STORY...

The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Announces the Release of New Book: Coalition of Lineages

The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Announces the Release of New Book: Coalition of Lineages
Friday, Feb 12, 2021
The Tribe is proud to announce the release of a new book entitled Coalition of Lineages written by Duane Champagne and Carole Goldberg, which covers the history of our Tribal nation.
FULL STORY...

Academy Announces Oscars Shortlists

Academy Announces Oscars Shortlists
Thursday, Feb 11, 2021
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced shortlists in nine categories for the 93rd Academy Awards
FULL STORY...

Valencia-Based LYFE Networks Expands Client Roster, Signs Contract with CBS Studios

Valencia-Based LYFE Networks Expands Client Roster, Signs Contract with CBS Studios
Thursday, Feb 11, 2021
Valencia-based LYFE Networks, Southern California’s most trusted IT support partner, has signed an agreement with CBS Television Studios to provide support and help manage the media giant’s IT infrastructure.
FULL STORY...

Newhallywood Film Festival Revisits ‘Silent Era’ Scandals, Tragedies

Newhallywood Film Festival Revisits ‘Silent Era’ Scandals, Tragedies
Thursday, Feb 11, 2021
Did you know that the “Silent Era” of film was struck with countless scandals and tragedies? This year, we’ll delve into some of these infamous events that rocked the silent film world during the second annual Newhallywood Silent Film Festival.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC Theatre Department Presents ‘Virtuality’ at Musical Festival
The College ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Canyons‌ ‌Theatre‌ ‌Department’s‌ ‌devised‌ ‌production‌ ‌“Virtuality: the 2020 Tournaments" was presented at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) for Region 8 held Feb. 10 - 13.
COC Theatre Department Presents ‘Virtuality’ at Musical Festival
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; Public Health Officials Remain Vigilant
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 153 new deaths, including two deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 2,873 new cases of COVID-19, with 25,469 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; Public Health Officials Remain Vigilant
Santa Clarita Public Libraries to Resume Passport Services
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to continue passport services at the Valencia and Canyon Country library branches beginning Monday, Feb. 22.
Santa Clarita Public Libraries to Resume Passport Services
Drive-In Movies Coming to Santa Clarita
Experience a movie like never before by joining the city of Santa Clarita for a night under the stars at East Walker Ranch!
Drive-In Movies Coming to Santa Clarita
SCV Seniors Receive Special Valentine’s Day Delivery
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently made a special delivery of 120 handmade Valentine’s Day cards to Sunrise Senior Living on McBean Parkway.
SCV Seniors Receive Special Valentine’s Day Delivery
Newhall, Vista Canyon Area Housing Projects One Step Closer to Construction
Two developments, one for residential housing near the Vista Canyon project and the other for assisted living in Newhall, are one step closer toward construction, following a green light Tuesday from Santa Clarita planning commissioners.
Newhall, Vista Canyon Area Housing Projects One Step Closer to Construction
L.A County Names Cheri Todoroff New Homeless Initiative’s Interim Executive Director
Cheri Todoroff, Community Programs at the Department of Health Services director, has been selected to succeed Phil Ansell as head of the County’s Homeless Initiative upon his retirement on Wednesday, March 31, Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport announced.
L.A County Names Cheri Todoroff New Homeless Initiative’s Interim Executive Director
SoCal Edison Includes Acton, Agua Dulce for Site Improvements
While Acton and Agua Dulce are likely to receive hardened power grids over the coming year to reduce the number of power shutoffs, the Santa Clarita area, including parts of Canyon Country, is not included in plans for large-scale, expedited improvements.
SoCal Edison Includes Acton, Agua Dulce for Site Improvements
Arts for Santa Clarita Commits to Cultural Equity, Inclusion Policies
Arts for Santa Clarita -- an organization dedicated to the development and facilitation of arts programming, facilities, education, support, and advocacy -- recently adopted a Cultural Equity and Inclusion Statement for the organization.
Arts for Santa Clarita Commits to Cultural Equity, Inclusion Policies
Today in SCV History (Feb. 18)
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo as L.A. County Cases, Deaths Drop Sharply
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 162 new deaths and 2,394 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported two new deaths even as the county's cases and deaths decline.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo as L.A. County Cases, Deaths Drop Sharply
Security Breach at Address Verification Company May Compromise DMV Info
A company used by the California Department of Motor Vehicles to verify vehicle registration addresses has had a security breach, and the DMV is notifying customers out of an abundance of caution.
Security Breach at Address Verification Company May Compromise DMV Info
Parents of SCV Students Reflect on Positives of Virtual Schooling
It’s been an unprecedented year of virtual schooling and, with Tuesday’s announcement of some school reopenings, several Santa Clarita Valley parents and students reflected on the wins and advancements they have made with online learning.
Parents of SCV Students Reflect on Positives of Virtual Schooling
Hart District Still Seeking Members for Measure SA Oversight Committee
Officials from the William S. Hart Union High School District announced Tuesday they’re still looking for two new members to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee, after extending their deadline for applications.
Hart District Still Seeking Members for Measure SA Oversight Committee
SCV Students Share Thoughts on Online Instruction, Return to In-Person Learning
After a year of online instruction, Santa Clarita Valley students expressed mixed feelings about the Los Angeles County announcement Monday that some schools can return to in-person learning.
SCV Students Share Thoughts on Online Instruction, Return to In-Person Learning
Districts, Families React to News of Elementary School Reopenings
After the Los Angeles County Department of Education made a late-night announcement Monday that schools could reopen for TK-6 grade students, parents and school districts around the Santa Clarita Valley began to put their return-to-campus plans into action.
Districts, Families React to News of Elementary School Reopenings
Public Health Explains Guidelines for Elementary School In-Person Instruction
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials laid out guidelines that would allow elementary schools to return to in-person instruction immediately, following the announcement L.A. County had reached the necessary threshold, per the state’s metrics.
Public Health Explains Guidelines for Elementary School In-Person Instruction
White House Opens Mass Vaccination Sites in L.A., Oakland
The federal government mobilized two mass vaccination sites in California on Tuesday, marking a major policy shift against the COVID-19 pandemic with the White House taking the lead more than a year after the first cases were reported in the United States.
White House Opens Mass Vaccination Sites in L.A., Oakland
SCV Water Hosts Virtual Meeting on Saugus Aquifer
As the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency works to remove hazardous substances from the Saugus Formation Aquifer, the agency hosted a virtual public meeting Thursday to inform residents of the process and gather community input.
SCV Water Hosts Virtual Meeting on Saugus Aquifer
Today in SCV History (Feb. 17)
1949 - Short-lived oil drilling operation on Newhall's Arcadia Street ends [story]
Arcadia Street rig
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hits Threshold to Reopen Elementary Schools; SCV Cases Total 25,328
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 120 new deaths and 1,260 new cases of COVID-19, with 25,328 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hits Threshold to Reopen Elementary Schools; SCV Cases Total 25,328
L.A. County Parks Unveils New Funding Opportunities
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District (RPOSD) announced new funding opportunities for park development across Los Angeles County, made possible by the Los Angeles County Safe, Clean Neighborhood Parks and Beaches Measure of 2016 (Measure A).
L.A. County Parks Unveils New Funding Opportunities
National Endowment Grant Awarded to CSUN Professor for Book on Comfort Women
It took nearly four decades for the comfort women of World War II — women and girls forced into sexual slavery by the Imperial Japanese Army — to come forward and testify about their experiences.
National Endowment Grant Awarded to CSUN Professor for Book on Comfort Women
Garcia’s First-Career Collegiate Goal Propels Mustangs to 2-1 Victory
It was a day of firsts for The Master's University women's soccer team on Monday in a 2-1 victory over William Jessup University in Rocklin.
Garcia’s First-Career Collegiate Goal Propels Mustangs to 2-1 Victory
%d bloggers like this: