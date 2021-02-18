Drive-In Movies Coming to Santa Clarita

Experience a movie like never before by joining the city of Santa Clarita for a night under the stars at East Walker Ranch! City Cinemas, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, is a drive-in movie experience hosted at one of the City’s many open spaces and will be held every third weekend of the month, beginning in March.

City Cinemas is a socially distanced event, and all attendees must remain in their vehicle, while each vehicle should contain only members of the same household. Before heading to the event, attendees are encouraged to pack dinner or grab takeout from one of the City’s many local restaurants. To ensure a safe distance can be kept between vehicles, a limited number of tickets will be available each weekend.

Catch a showing of “The Greatest Showman” (PG), on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m. Dive deep into P.T. Barnum’s journey of creating the Barnum & Bailey Circus, featuring memorable musical numbers, daring acrobatic feats and show-stopping performances that will have you dancing in your car seat!

On Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m., join head to City Cinemas to see “Tombstone” (R), which feature the story of a group of bothers who leave their gunslinger ways to settle down in the quiet town of Tombstone, Arizona. Trouble soon finds them when they are targeted by a ruthless cowboy gang, bringing them back to their old lifestyle in order to restore peace in their new town.

A link to purchase tickets through Eventbrite is available on the city of Santa Clarita Events Facebook page. Tickets are $30 per vehicle, and each purchase includes a goodie bag provided by Logix Federal Credit Union.

Titles and showtimes for summer showings will be made available as details are finalized. For questions and more information about the City Cinema program, please contact the City’s Arts and Events division at aeo@santa-clarita.com.

