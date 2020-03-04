[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Early Returns: Sanders, Wilk, Barger, Lacey Ahead; Local & State School Bonds Trailing
| Tuesday, Mar 3, 2020
%votes #votes %reporting
*incumbent
PRESIDENT - REPUBLICAN (CALIF. ONLY)
*Donald J. Trump 92.6 982,703 38.1
PRESIDENT - DEMOCRAT (CALIF. ONLY)
Bernie Sanders 30.1 612,713 49.8
Joseph R. Biden 20.2 411,298 49.8
Michael R. Bloomberg 17.1 347,422 49.8
Elizabeth Warren 12.4 253,316 49.8
Pete Buttigieg 9.0 182,307 49.8
25TH CONGRESSIONAL - SPECIAL (Top 2)
Christy Smith (D) 33.3 19,411 71.4
Mike Garcia (R) 28.2 16,422 71.4
Steve Knight (R) 20.3 11,821 71.4
Cenk Uygur (D) 4.9 2,863 71.4
Anibal Valdez-Ortega (D) 3.3 1,912 71.4
Courtney Lackey (R) 2.0 1,180 71.4
David Lozano (R) 1.9 1,116 71.4
Robert Cooper III (D) 1.8 1,020 71.4
Kenneth Jenks (R) 1.6 914 71.4
Daniel Mercuri (R) 1.5 877 71.4
Getro F. Elize (D) 0.7 405 71.4
F. David Rudnick (D) 0.5 309 71.4
25TH CONGRESSIONAL (TOP 2)
Christy Smith (D) 28.8 12,061 71.4
Mike Garcia (R) 23.8 9,992 71.4
Steve Knight (R) 22.0 9,220 71.4
David Lozano (R) 5.3 2,230 71.4
Cenk Uygur (D) 4.8 2,003 71.4
Getro F. Elize (D) 4.2 1,765 71.4
Anibal Valdez-Ortega (D) 2.8 1,184 71.4
George Papadopoulos (R) 2.4 999 71.4
Robert Cooper III (D) 2.2 938 71.4
Otis Lee Cooper (NP) 1.6 652 71.4
Christopher Smith (D) 1.1 451 71.4
Daniel Mercuri (R) 0.6 234 71.4
Kenneth Jenks (R) 0.4 168 71.4
21ST SENATE (TOP 2)
*Scott Wilk (R) 58.6 41,017 68.9
Kipp Mueller (D) 16.6 11,634 68.9
Dana LaMon (D) 10.8 7,525 68.9
Warren Heaton (D) 8.4 5,910 68.9
Steve Hill (D) 5.5 3,872 68.9
27TH SENATE (TOP 2)
*Henry Stern (D) 58.2 54,270 46.6
Houman Salem (R) 41.8 38,922 46.6
38TH ASSEMBLY (TOP 2)
Suzette Martinez Valladares (R) 34.0 10,647 58.8
Lucie Lapointe Volotzky (R) 18.8 5,885 58.8
Annie E. Cho (D) 12.8 4,020 58.8
Kelvin Driscoll (D) 10.5 3,297 58.8
Dina Cervantes (D) 9.8 3,064 58.8
Brandii Grace (D) 8.2 2,585 58.8
Susan M. Christopher (D) 5.9 1,846 58.8
SUPERVISOR 5TH DISTRICT (50% req. or Top 2)
*Kathryn Barger 61.4 90,287 0.0
John C. Harabedian 20.7 30,463 0.0
Darrell Park 17.9 26,351 0.0
DISTRICT ATTORNEY (50% req. or Top 2)
*Jackie Lacey 53.8 320,872 0.0
George Gascon 25.0 149,001 0.0
Rachel A. Rossi 21.2 126,358 0.0
STATE MEASURES
13. School Construction Bonds (55% req.)
  YES 42.7 1,587,479 53.8
  NO 57.3 2,126,984 53.8
COUNTY MEASURES
R. Expand Sheriff Oversight
  YES 70.0 426,094 0.0
  NO 30.0 182,370 0.0
FD. Fire Protection
  YES 50.8 120,684 0.0
  NO 49.2 116,691 0.0
SULPHUR SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT
SU. School Construction Bonds (55% req.)
  YES 39.7 1,897 0.0
  NO 60.4 2,887 0.0
38TH GOP CENTRAL COMMITTEE
(in order of votes received)
Barbara Walker
B.J. Atkins
David Goss
Jonathan Waymire
Sharlene R. Duzick
Carlo Basail
Matthew John Funicello
38TH DEM. CENTRAL COMMITTEE
(in order of votes received)
Michelle H. Elmer
Stacy L. Fortner
Patti Sulpizio
Veronica De Lara
Lynne Plambeck
Logan Smith
A. Lysa Simon
SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE
(first named =3D winning)
Office 17
  Shannon Kathleen Cooley
Office 42
  Linda Sun
  Bob Villa
Office 72
  Steve Morgan
  Myanna Dellinger
  Robert F. Jacobs
Office 76
  Emily Cole
  Judge Mike Cummins
Office 80
  David A. Berger
  Klint James McKay
  Nick C. Rini
Office 97
  Sherry L. Powell
  Timothy E. Deuben
Office 129
  Kenneth M. Fuller
  Bruce A. Moss
  Mark MacCarley
Office 131
  Michelle Kelley
Office 141
  Lana Kim
Office 145
  Adan Montalban
  Troy Slaten
Office 150
  Manuel Alejandro Almada
  Tom Parsekian
  Sherri Onica Valle Cole
Office 162
  Scott Andrew Yang
  David D. Diamond
  Caree Annette Harper

 

Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith of Santa Clarita will advance to a May 12 runoff with one of two Republicans — Mike Garcia or Steve Knight — in the contest to complete former U.S. Rep. Katie Hill’s congressional term. It’s a close 1-2-3 for Smith, Garcia and Knight in the separate race for the November general election, as well.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger avoids a runoff election and District Attorney Jackie Lacey leads with more than 50 percent in early tablulations on Super Tuesday. Bernie Sanders holds a 10-point lead over his closest Democratic rival, Michael Bloomberg, as Northern California begins to report.

State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, with 58.6 percent, will face a Democratic challenger in November, probably Kipp Mueller, a workers’ rights and immigration attorney, who polled 16.6 percent. Representing the southern end of the SCV, incumbent Democrat Henry Stern maintained a 65-35 lead over his Republican challenger, Houman Salem, an Iranian-born fashion industry executive. The two will square off in November.

The Sulphur Springs Union School District’s proposed $78 million school construction bond measure is failing in early returns. The statewide school construction bond is also failing. Both need 55 percent to pass.

The county fire protection aka “fire tax” measure stands at 50-50 but would need a two-thirds vote to pass.

Voters waited in line for an hour or more early Tuesday evening to use the new voting system.

Voters wait for an opportunity to cast ballots at Mountainview Elementary in Saugus. Photo: Pearl Obispo.

Voters brave an hour-long line at Mountainview Elementary in Saugus. Photo courtesy of Pearl Obispo.
