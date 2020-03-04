Early Returns: Sanders, Wilk, Barger, Lacey Ahead; Local & State School Bonds Trailing

Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith of Santa Clarita will advance to a May 12 runoff with one of two Republicans — Mike Garcia or Steve Knight — in the contest to complete former U.S. Rep. Katie Hill’s congressional term. It’s a close 1-2-3 for Smith, Garcia and Knight in the separate race for the November general election, as well.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger avoids a runoff election and District Attorney Jackie Lacey leads with more than 50 percent in early tablulations on Super Tuesday. Bernie Sanders holds a 10-point lead over his closest Democratic rival, Michael Bloomberg, as Northern California begins to report.
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, with 58.6 percent, will face a Democratic challenger in November, probably Kipp Mueller, a workers’ rights and immigration attorney, who polled 16.6 percent. Representing the southern end of the SCV, incumbent Democrat Henry Stern maintained a 65-35 lead over his Republican challenger, Houman Salem, an Iranian-born fashion industry executive. The two will square off in November.
The Sulphur Springs Union School District’s proposed $78 million school construction bond measure is failing in early returns. The statewide school construction bond is also failing. Both need 55 percent to pass.
The county fire protection aka “fire tax” measure stands at 50-50 but would need a two-thirds vote to pass.
Voters waited in line for an hour or more early Tuesday evening to use the new voting system.
Voters wait for an opportunity to cast ballots at Mountainview Elementary in Saugus. Photo: Pearl Obispo.
Voters brave an hour-long line at Mountainview Elementary in Saugus. Photo courtesy of Pearl Obispo.
Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith of Santa Clarita will advance to a May 12 runoff with one of two Republicans -- Mike Garcia or Steve Knight -- in the contest to complete former U.S. Rep. Katie Hill's congressional term. It's a close 1-2-3 for Smith, Garcia and Knight in the separate race for the November general election, as well.
Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith of Santa Clarita will advance to a May 12 runoff with one of two Republicans -- Mike Garcia or Steve Knight -- in the contest to complete former U.S. Rep. Katie Hill's congressional term. It's a close 1-2-3 for Smith, Garcia and Knight in the separate race for the November general election, as well.
Four performances of “Mark Twain's The Diaries of Adam and Eve,” adapted and directed by Eric Clarke, will be at The Main in Old Town Newhall for one weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday April 8, 10 and 11.
From sports fields and swimming pools, to dog parks and play areas – the city of Santa Clarita has 34 parks available for activities, organized sports, picnics, gatherings and simply enjoying the picturesque natural environment our City offers.
A Mayan god of death, 1920s jazz music, a quest for revenge, memories of revolution, a twist on the classic Cinderella story, myths and magic all come together in this year’s One Story One City program at the Santa Clarita Public Library.
The Board of Directors of the Newhall, Valencia & Stevenson Ranch branch of the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) has announced the selection of Janet Banks Alexander as Regional Commissioner for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
A video shot by protesters and posted to Twitter on Monday shows Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s husband aiming a handgun at the activists after they rang the Laceys’ doorbell at dawn and asked to speak with the DA.
As of Monday, residents within the Fair Oaks and Canyon Country areas have a new transportation service available -- GO! Santa Clarita, an on-demand transit pilot program offered by Santa Clarita Transit.
Santa Clarita City Council members were set to host a special meeting in closed session Monday afternoon to discuss “anticipated litigation” regarding a California Voting Rights Act letter sent to the city by attorney Scott Rafferty.
As the risk of contracting novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) remains low in Los Angeles County, the county Department of Public Health received confirmation Saturday that a South Korean flight attendant diagnosed with the virus in South Korea was not symptomatic during a visit to LA County.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.