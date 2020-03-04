Early Returns: Sanders, Wilk, Barger, Lacey Ahead; Local & State School Bonds Trailing

Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith of Santa Clarita will advance to a May 12 runoff with one of two Republicans — Mike Garcia or Steve Knight — in the contest to complete former U.S. Rep. Katie Hill’s congressional term. It’s a close 1-2-3 for Smith, Garcia and Knight in the separate race for the November general election, as well.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger avoids a runoff election and District Attorney Jackie Lacey leads with more than 50 percent in early tablulations on Super Tuesday. Bernie Sanders holds a 10-point lead over his closest Democratic rival, Michael Bloomberg, as Northern California begins to report.

State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, with 58.6 percent, will face a Democratic challenger in November, probably Kipp Mueller, a workers’ rights and immigration attorney, who polled 16.6 percent. Representing the southern end of the SCV, incumbent Democrat Henry Stern maintained a 65-35 lead over his Republican challenger, Houman Salem, an Iranian-born fashion industry executive. The two will square off in November.

The Sulphur Springs Union School District’s proposed $78 million school construction bond measure is failing in early returns. The statewide school construction bond is also failing. Both need 55 percent to pass.

The county fire protection aka “fire tax” measure stands at 50-50 but would need a two-thirds vote to pass.

Voters waited in line for an hour or more early Tuesday evening to use the new voting system.