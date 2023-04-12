Eight Matadors Earn Winter Academic All-Big West Conference Honors

Eight CSUN student-athletes on the Matadors men’s and women’s basketball teams were placed on the 2023 Big West Academic All-Conference Team, the conference announced on Apr. 11.

To qualify for the Academic All-Conference honor, a student-athlete must carry a minimum 3.00 cumulative institutional grade point average, must have completed one full academic year at the member institution before the season for which the award is being received, and must have competed in at least 50 percent of the institution’s contests in the student-athletes respective sport.

The seven CSUN women’s basketball players named to the Academic All-Conference team are the most for the Matadors since 2019.

The Big West recognizes individuals academically per season – fall, winter, and spring – for all conference-sponsored sports. The Fall Academic All-Conference Team was announced in February, and the Spring Academic All-Conference Team will honor student-athletes from men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s track and field, women’s water polo, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s volleyball, beach volleyball, softball, and baseball.

CSUN Big West Academic All-Conference Team Honorees:

Men’s Basketball

Marcel Stevens

Women’s Basketball

Tess Amundsen

Rochelle Fourie

Rachel Harvey

Macy Smith

Olivia Smith

Kayanna Spriggs

Anaiyah Tu’ua

