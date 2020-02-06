[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
Feb. 10-29: Flair Cleaners Annual Food Drive
| Thursday, Feb 6, 2020
Flair Cleaners Food Drive

Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaner, is hosting its 5th Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, Feb. 10 – 29. The drive benefits the Westside Food Bank, the North Hollywood Interfaith Food Pantry, and the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. Flair is matching donations up to 1,000 pounds of food donated by customers at each location. All customers who donate will receive a coupon for 50% off dry cleaning on a future visit.

“Nearly 30 percent of low-income individuals in Los Angeles County struggle with food insecurity and aren’t sure when they’ll get their next meal,” said Gary Futterman, owner of Flair Cleaners. “At Flair, we believe that no one should go hungry, which is why we are committed to collecting as much food as possible, and to matching dona-tions up to 1,000 pounds per location, during our 5th Annual Flair Cares Food Drive.”

Flair customers and community members may bring unopened, non-perishable commercially prepared, canned or boxed food to any Flair Cleaners – Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, Studio City, or Valencia. Food that has passed its expiration date and items in glass jars cannot be accepted. For a complete list of the food items needed by local pantries, visit Flair Cleaners’ Facebook page.

Donations will be delivered by Flair Cleaners to the following charities:
• Westside Food Bank is an independent nonprofit corporation that provides food, which enables low-income people to stay in their homes, deterring the problem of homelessness, and saving them from making the agonizing choice between paying for rent or food when they can’t afford both.
• Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry strives to alleviate hunger throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. Their dynamic group of volunteers sources donations, packages nutri-tious food to stretch a family’s food supply, and distributes that food to qualifying res-idents of the Santa Clarita Valley.
• Established in 1983, the North Hollywood Interfaith Food Pantry is a 100% volunteer coalition of diverse religious institutions working together to address the problem of hunger in the community.

About Flair Cleaners
For more than 60 years, Flair Cleaners has been the choice for style-conscious, Los Angeles County residents who seek quality, convenience, and environmentally safe dry cleaning and laundry services. In addition to extended hours seven days a week, Flair offers home and office pickup and delivery, and uses only the all-natural GreenEarth dry cleaning process. Flair operates stores in Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, Studio City, and Valencia. For more information on Flair Cleaners, its community outreach, or its environmental commitment, visit FlairCleaners.com.
