Feb. 16-18: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Returns to Santa Clarita

Transport yourself to the early days of silent cinema and explore some of the most iconic movies ever created at the 2024 Newhallywood Silent Film Festival. The city of Santa Clarita is proud to offer resident a unique chance to immerse themselves in these defining productions of the entertainment industry. Sit back and enjoy these classic films starting from Friday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 18, in various venues throughout Old Town Newhall.

The Newhallywood Silent Film Festival not only showcases renowned silent films produced in the Santa Clarita Valley, but also commemorates the anniversaries of three timeless motion pictures, while honoring the legacies of film pioneers Douglas Fairbanks Sr. and Thomas Ince. The festival kicks off on Friday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m., at The Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts (22421 Market Street) with Douglas Fairbanks’ The Mark of Zorro, the first film version of the classic swashbuckler about a masked hero righting injustice in the early 19th century Spanish California. Later in the evening, at 11 p.m., at The MAIN (24266 Main Street) as part of the Silent Screams program, the 100th Anniversary of Waxworks features a horror anthology including tales about Ivan the Terrible, the Caliph of Bagdad and Jack the Ripper.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, kick off the day with an exclusive ticketed experience, “BusTour” Keaton, departing from the Newhall Community Center (22421 Market Street). Ticket holders can expect a unique journey visiting significant Hollywood sites, including studio locations from the silent era with a focus on where Fairbanks and Ince made their films. Tickets are $60 and will include lunch with some walking, so please wear comfortable shoes.

On Saturday afternoon, enjoy a special screening of Douglas Fairbanks’ Robin Hood at 4 p.m., taking place at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts. At 8 p.m., indulge in Fairbanks’ Induction into the Newhallywood Hall of Fame and 100th Anniversary Thief of Bagdad, also at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts. Later in the evening at 11 p.m., head over to The MAIN for another Silent Screams production, the 100th Anniversary The Hands of Orlac.

The festival continues with showings on Sunday, Feb. 18, concluding with a number of incredible screenings from Thomas Ince, all taking place at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts. The day begins at 1 p.m. with The Cat’s Meow, followed by The Ruse and Hell’s Hinges at 4 p.m., with Thomas Ince’s Induction into the Newhallywood Hall of Fame and “Civilization” wrapping up the festival at 8 p.m.

For a full schedule of events taking place during the Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, please visit NewhallywoodFilmFest.org.

