Feb. 21-23: The MAIN, Front Row Center Presents ‘Disconnect’

The MAIN and Front Row Center presents the original play by Lee Clarke, “Disconnect”, Friday Feb. 21 thru Sunday, Feb. 23 at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Did you know that God drinks beer? This and other philosophical questions are posed in this funny and dramatic story of one man’s spiritual journey into the afterlife.

Production Dates:

Friday, Feb. 21, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2 p.m.

General Admission: $20

To purchase tickets visit https://Disconnect2025.eventbrite.com.

