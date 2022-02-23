Feb. 23: North L.A. County I-5 Project Update Zoom Meeting

Metro’s I-5 North Los Angeles County Enhancements Project has broken ground and construction has kicked off. The next community meeting to receive updates on the construction activities along the I-5 freeway will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Project staff will outline upcoming construction timelines and provide the Santa Clarita Valley and North L.A. County communities highlights from recent activities.
This $679-million project is designed to make the I-5 freeway safer, improve the movement of freight and people and accommodate expected population growth in the Santa Clarita Valley. Improvements include the addition of one High Occupancy Vehicle lane in each direction along with other improvements in the 14-mile corridor between State Route 14 in Santa Clarita and Parker Road in Castaic.
Metro is planning, designing and managing the construction of the project in partnership with Caltrans.
Project staff look forward to hearing your questions, comments and to keeping you informed for the duration of construction.
Construction Update Community Meeting
Zoom Link: zoom.us/j/99714777647
Webinar ID: 997 1477 7647
Call-in: (346) 248-7799
Metro's I-5 North Los Angeles County Enhancements Project has broken ground and construction has kicked off. The next community meeting to receive updates on the construction activities along the I-5 freeway will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today released the latest data on COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the Presidents Day holiday weekend.
Los Angeles County will host a webinar on Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., to provide a detailed briefing about its Draft Fiscal Year 2022-23 Homeless Initiative Funding Recommendations, which will also be posted online.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 70 additional deaths, including a child between the ages of 5-11 and 4,330 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 83 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Metro's I-5 North Los Angeles County Enhancements Project has broken ground and construction has kicked off. The next community meeting to receive updates on the construction activities along the I-5 freeway will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host "Ready, Set, Activate!", a workshop on triggering board engagement on Wednesday, March 9 at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be sponsored by LBW Insurance and Financial Services.
California State University, Northridge’s 37th annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, internationally recognized as the premier event in the field of technology and people with disabilities, is scheduled to be held March 14 to March 18 at the Anaheim Marriott. The event will feature researchers, practitioners, educators, exhibitors, end-users and more, who are coming together to share knowledge, new innovations and best practices to promote inclusion for all.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today released the latest data on COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the Presidents Day holiday weekend.
H2scan, a world leader in providing hydrogen sensors for electricity utilities and industrial markets, today announced it has closed a $70 million capital raise, securing growth capital to underpin the company’s rapid expansion.
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to host the 2022 Neighborhood Clean-Up on Saturday, April 9, 2022, where residents are invited to pick up cleaning supplies at one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods. The event serves as a socially distant opportunity for residents to take an active role in protecting Santa Clarita’s ecosystem while safely being together.
College of the Canyons freshman Memorie Muñoz gathered an overthrown ball at third base and immediately threw to catcher Lisa Motz for a bang-bang play at home plate that simultaneously prevented the Barstow tying run from scoring and completed a doubleheader sweep, good for the Cougars' women's softball first two wins of the young season.
A volunteer opportunity to assist with the Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction in Canyon Country will be held Thursday, Feb. 14 at 7:45 a.m. Volunteers are needed to help with light trail clean up, no experience required. Work is expected to last until 1 p.m.
Los Angeles County will host a webinar on Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., to provide a detailed briefing about its Draft Fiscal Year 2022-23 Homeless Initiative Funding Recommendations, which will also be posted online.
In honor of Black History Month, California State Senator Scott Wilk of California’s 21st District recognized several prominent community leaders who have made a difference in the lives of families and students living in Senate District 21.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 70 additional deaths, including a child between the ages of 5-11 and 4,330 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 83 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Hugo Amsallem won medalist honors for the second straight week as College of the Canyons topped the field by better than 20 strokes to win the Western State Conference event at River Ridge Golf Course on Monday.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.