February 22
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
Feb. 23: North L.A. County I-5 Project Update Zoom Meeting
| Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022

Metro’s I-5 North Los Angeles County Enhancements Project has broken ground and construction has kicked off. The next community meeting to receive updates on the construction activities along the I-5 freeway will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Project staff will outline upcoming construction timelines and provide the Santa Clarita Valley and North L.A. County communities highlights from recent activities.

This $679-million project is designed to make the I-5 freeway safer, improve the movement of freight and people and accommodate expected population growth in the Santa Clarita Valley. Improvements include the addition of one High Occupancy Vehicle lane in each direction along with other improvements in the 14-mile corridor between State Route 14 in Santa Clarita and Parker Road in Castaic.

Metro is planning, designing and managing the construction of the project in partnership with Caltrans.

Project staff look forward to hearing your questions, comments and to keeping you informed for the duration of construction.

Construction Update Community Meeting
Zoom Link: zoom.us/j/99714777647
Webinar ID: 997 1477 7647
Call-in: (346) 248-7799

For more information visit I-5 North L.A. County Enhancements Project.

Tuesday COVID Roundup: 18 New SCV Cases, One Additional Death at Henry Mayo

Tuesday COVID Roundup: 18 New SCV Cases, One Additional Death at Henry Mayo
Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today released the latest data on COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the Presidents Day holiday weekend.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 23: L.A. County's Proposed Homeless Initiative Funding Webinar

Feb. 23: L.A. County’s Proposed Homeless Initiative Funding Webinar
Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Los Angeles County will host a webinar on Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., to provide a detailed briefing about its Draft Fiscal Year 2022-23 Homeless Initiative Funding Recommendations, which will also be posted online.
FULL STORY...

Monday COVID Roundup: 149 New SCV Cases, 21 New Deaths in L.A. County

Monday COVID Roundup: 149 New SCV Cases, 21 New Deaths in L.A. County
Monday, Feb 21, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Monday released the latest data on COVID-19.
FULL STORY...

Friday COVID Roundup: 70 New Deaths in County, SCV Cases Total 71,314

Friday COVID Roundup: 70 New Deaths in County, SCV Cases Total 71,314
Friday, Feb 18, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 70 additional deaths, including a child between the ages of 5-11 and 4,330 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 83 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 9: Chamber Hosts ‘Ready, Set, Activate!’ Workshop on Triggering Board Engagement
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host "Ready, Set, Activate!", a workshop on triggering board engagement on Wednesday, March 9 at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be sponsored by LBW Insurance and Financial Services.
March 9: Chamber Hosts ‘Ready, Set, Activate!’ Workshop on Triggering Board Engagement
CSUN Assistive Technology Conference Returns as In-Person Event
California State University, Northridge’s 37th annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, internationally recognized as the premier event in the field of technology and people with disabilities, is scheduled to be held March 14 to March 18 at the Anaheim Marriott. The event will feature researchers, practitioners, educators, exhibitors, end-users and more, who are coming together to share knowledge, new innovations and best practices to promote inclusion for all.
CSUN Assistive Technology Conference Returns as In-Person Event
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 18 New SCV Cases, One Additional Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today released the latest data on COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the Presidents Day holiday weekend.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 18 New SCV Cases, One Additional Death at Henry Mayo
Valencia H2scan Announces Successful Effort to Raise Growth Capital
H2scan, a world leader in providing hydrogen sensors for electricity utilities and industrial markets, today announced it has closed a $70 million capital raise, securing growth capital to underpin the company’s rapid expansion.
Valencia H2scan Announces Successful Effort to Raise Growth Capital
April 9: Neighborhood Clean-Up Returns to Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to host the 2022 Neighborhood Clean-Up on Saturday, April 9, 2022, where residents are invited to pick up cleaning supplies at one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods. The event serves as a socially distant opportunity for residents to take an active role in protecting Santa Clarita’s ecosystem while safely being together.
April 9: Neighborhood Clean-Up Returns to Santa Clarita
Henry Mayo Home Tour League Installs New Officers
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Home Tour League recently held its annual installation of new League officers.
Henry Mayo Home Tour League Installs New Officers
March 26: Rod the Mod Concert Rescheduled at SCV Senior Center
Bella Vida Events at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center presents Rod the Mod featuring the songs and sound of Sir Rod Steward March 26 at 5 p.m.
March 26: Rod the Mod Concert Rescheduled at SCV Senior Center
Cougars Stop Slide, Sweep Doubleheader From Barstow
College of the Canyons freshman Memorie Muñoz gathered an overthrown ball at third base and immediately threw to catcher Lisa Motz for a bang-bang play at home plate that simultaneously prevented the Barstow tying run from scoring and completed a doubleheader sweep, good for the Cougars' women's softball first two wins of the young season.
Cougars Stop Slide, Sweep Doubleheader From Barstow
Feb. 24: Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction Volunteers Sought
A volunteer opportunity to assist with the Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction in Canyon Country will be held Thursday, Feb. 14 at 7:45 a.m. Volunteers are needed to help with light trail clean up, no experience required. Work is expected to last until 1 p.m.
Feb. 24: Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction Volunteers Sought
Today in SCV History (Feb. 22)
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
Lady Mustangs Break Multiple School Records at Soka Meet
The Master's University Women's Track & Field set multiple program records at the Soka Indoor Meet on Saturday, building off its strong start to the indoor season.
Lady Mustangs Break Multiple School Records at Soka Meet
Storm Could Bring Two Inches of Snow to Grapevine
A storm system that could bring two inches of snow to the Grapevine and Interstate 5 is expected Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Storm Could Bring Two Inches of Snow to Grapevine
Princess Cruises Updates Mask, Testing Requirements
Princess Cruises confirms that it is participating in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated program for cruise ships operating in U.S. waters through March 31.
Princess Cruises Updates Mask, Testing Requirements
Feb. 23: L.A. County’s Proposed Homeless Initiative Funding Webinar
Los Angeles County will host a webinar on Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., to provide a detailed briefing about its Draft Fiscal Year 2022-23 Homeless Initiative Funding Recommendations, which will also be posted online.
Feb. 23: L.A. County’s Proposed Homeless Initiative Funding Webinar
COC Unions Seeking Board of Trustees Candidates
College of the Canyons Faculty Association, AFT Local 6262, and CSEA Local 725, will collaborate to endorse candidates for the College of the Canyons Board of Trustees.
COC Unions Seeking Board of Trustees Candidates
Monday COVID Roundup: 149 New SCV Cases, 21 New Deaths in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Monday released the latest data on COVID-19.
Monday COVID Roundup: 149 New SCV Cases, 21 New Deaths in L.A. County
CSUN’s Student Recreation Center Celebrates 10 Years
The Student Recreation Center of the University Student Union invites Matadors to celebrate the SRC’s 10th Anniversary all semester long with fun activities and giveaways during SRC@10.
CSUN’s Student Recreation Center Celebrates 10 Years
Today in SCV History (Feb. 21)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Albert Swall
Today in SCV History (Feb. 20)
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Wilk Names Black History Month Community Leaders, Niamani Knight Named SCV’s Honoree
In honor of Black History Month, California State Senator Scott Wilk of California’s 21st District recognized several prominent community leaders who have made a difference in the lives of families and students living in Senate District 21.
Wilk Names Black History Month Community Leaders, Niamani Knight Named SCV’s Honoree
Today in SCV History (Feb. 19)
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
Friday COVID Roundup: 70 New Deaths in County, SCV Cases Total 71,314
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 70 additional deaths, including a child between the ages of 5-11 and 4,330 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 83 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: 70 New Deaths in County, SCV Cases Total 71,314
Cougars Top Field for Second Straight WSC Win in Men’s Golf
Hugo Amsallem won medalist honors for the second straight week as College of the Canyons topped the field by better than 20 strokes to win the Western State Conference event at River Ridge Golf Course on Monday.
Cougars Top Field for Second Straight WSC Win in Men’s Golf
