Feb. 23: North L.A. County I-5 Project Update Zoom Meeting

Metro’s I-5 North Los Angeles County Enhancements Project has broken ground and construction has kicked off. The next community meeting to receive updates on the construction activities along the I-5 freeway will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Project staff will outline upcoming construction timelines and provide the Santa Clarita Valley and North L.A. County communities highlights from recent activities.

This $679-million project is designed to make the I-5 freeway safer, improve the movement of freight and people and accommodate expected population growth in the Santa Clarita Valley. Improvements include the addition of one High Occupancy Vehicle lane in each direction along with other improvements in the 14-mile corridor between State Route 14 in Santa Clarita and Parker Road in Castaic.

Metro is planning, designing and managing the construction of the project in partnership with Caltrans.

Project staff look forward to hearing your questions, comments and to keeping you informed for the duration of construction.

Construction Update Community Meeting

Zoom Link: zoom.us/j/99714777647

Webinar ID: 997 1477 7647

Call-in: (346) 248-7799

For more information visit I-5 North L.A. County Enhancements Project.

