May 25: I-5 North County Enhancements Project Virtual Community Meeting

The I-5 North County Enhancements Project will host a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, May 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend to learn about upcoming construction activities.
The project extends from the state Route 14 (SR-14) interchange in Santa Clarita to just south of Parker Road in Castaic. This is anticipated to be a five-year construction project to enhance operational and safety features along 14-miles of the I-5 freeway, primarily through the addition of 14-miles of carpool lanes in each direction.
Construction began in early November of last year and the project will require construction activities that will impact traffic flow at various locations of the alignment during various phases of the five-year duration. Certain work will require closures of lanes, on-ramps, off-ramps, as well as a one-night full freeway closure for demolition of the freeway overpass at Weldon Canyon Road.
All Santa Clarita Valley residents, business owners and commuters of the I-5 freeway are invited to attend this virtual meeting for a project overview and to ask any questions of project management staff.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday four new deaths and 2,044 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,000, county case totals to 2,897,513 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 74,624 since March of 2020. There are 252 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
The California Air Resources Board today released a draft plan that, when final, will guide the state’s transition to a clean energy economy, drastically reduce the use of fossil fuels, achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 or sooner and significantly clean the state’s air especially in disadvantaged communities disproportionately burdened by persistent pollution.
Helping end gun violence one step at a time, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Supervisor Janice Hahn, and Los Angeles County Deputies will be handing out gift cards in exchange for functioning and non-functioning firearms on Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No questions will be asked.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has issued a new report aimed at attracting businesses to the SCV. The report looks at the Who, What, Where, When and Why of SCV and why the SCV is businesses ideal location to live, work and play.
For years, the city of Santa Clarita has been recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Community by The League of American Bicyclists. We are proud to offer cyclists more than 100 miles of off-street trails to ride throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will have extra deputies out on patrol May 11, between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m, in the city of Santa Clarita, looking for violations made by drivers and motorcyclists that increase the risk of crashes.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed five additional deaths and 3,238 new cases Saturday, 2,146 new cases Sunday and 1,695 new positive cases Monday, with 245 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
When was the last time you enjoyed the great outdoors in Santa Clarita? With over 80 miles of scenic hiking trails and more than 126 miles of beautiful off-street trails to enjoy, our city is not short on outdoor activities that can get you moving.
