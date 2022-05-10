header image

1877 - Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others [story]
Newhall School kids
May 25: I-5 North County Enhancements Project Virtual Community Meeting
| Tuesday, May 10, 2022
i-5 enhancements

The I-5 North County Enhancements Project will host a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, May 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend to learn about upcoming construction activities.

The project extends from the state Route 14 (SR-14) interchange in Santa Clarita to just south of Parker Road in Castaic. This is anticipated to be a five-year construction project to enhance operational and safety features along 14-miles of the I-5 freeway, primarily through the addition of 14-miles of carpool lanes in each direction.

Construction began in early November of last year and the project will require construction activities that will impact traffic flow at various locations of the alignment during various phases of the five-year duration. Certain work will require closures of lanes, on-ramps, off-ramps, as well as a one-night full freeway closure for demolition of the freeway overpass at Weldon Canyon Road.

All Santa Clarita Valley residents, business owners and commuters of the I-5 freeway are invited to attend this virtual meeting for a project overview and to ask any questions of project management staff.

Zoom Link: us06web.zoom.us/j/99714777647

Webinar ID: 997 1477 7647

Call-in: (346) 248-7799
