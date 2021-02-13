Feb. 25: Civilian Oversight Commission to Host Law Enforcement Accountability Virtual Conference

The Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will host a virtual conference on Feb. 25 that will bring together community partners, elected officials, law enforcement professionals and members of the public to discuss law enforcement misconduct, discipline and the potential for accountability reform.

The conference is free and open to the public. Click here to register for the conference.

Speakers include:

– Lael Rubin, Commission Chair & Former Deputy District Attorney, for the welcome and opening remarks.

– Robert Bonner, Commissioner, Attorney and former U.S. Attorney and DEA Administrator as moderator.

Panel:

– The Honorable Sydney Kamlager, California State Assembly member for District 54

– Percy Duran III, Member of the Los Angeles County Civil Service Commission

– Gary Ingemunson, Independent Counsel for the Los Angeles Police Protective League

– Peter Bibring, Director of Police Practices for American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)

A live Q&A session will following speaker remarks. Community members may submit questions to the panel in advance using the form at https://bit.ly/3nZ8mai.

Other ways to attend the conference include:

1. Join the Webex at https://bit.ly/35X8vVj via computer or smart phone. Enter the information requested & the event password: COC123. If you’d like to ask a question, once you’ve logged into the event, you may raise your hand or chat with the host to ensure you’re in queue. Logging into the WebEx is the only way to ask a live question.

2. Tune into the Facebook Livestream.

3. Call (415) 655-0001 and enter the access code: 145 150 3668

