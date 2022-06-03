June 10: Special Hearing on Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department

Uploaded: , Friday, Jun 3, 2022

By Press Release

The County of Los Angeles Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a Special Hearing on Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the Commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.

The Special Hearing will be held:

Friday, June 10, 2022

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Register for the online event

or

RSVP to attend in person:

Loyola Marymount University, Downtown Law Campus

Albert H. Girardi Advocacy Center, Robinson Courtroom

919 Albany Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015

On June 10, there are three ways to tune in:

1. In person: RSVP to attend at Loyola Marymount University, Albert H. Girardi Advocacy Center, 919 Albany St., Los Angeles, CA 90015.

2. Watch: Register for Webex (event password: COC123) or follow the Facebook Livestream.

3. Listen: Call (213) 306-3065 and enter access code: 2598 305 0312 and numeric meeting password: 262123

Submit written comments for the official meeting record by completing this form. Submissions will be accepted until June 10 at 5 p.m.

