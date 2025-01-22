Feb. 5: D Line Extension Project Lunch ‘n Learn Webinar

Metro has a plan to make it easier to get around by expanding the Metro light rail system to the Westside with the D (Purple) Line Subway Extension Project. This critical, highly anticipated new addition to Metro’s network will add seven new stations and a reliable, high-speed connection between downtown Los Angeles and the Westside.
Join Metro for a lunchtime webinar on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at noon to learn more about the D Line Extension Transit Project. This webinar will provide key updates on Sections 1, 2 and 3 of the project, including construction timelines, project milestones and how these new stations will improve transit access from downtown L.A. to the Westside.
Please click the link to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/96626476708.
Webinar ID: 966 2647 6708
Phone: (213) 338-8477
As one of L.A.’s busiest areas, the Westside is the region’s second-largest job center.
Project construction of the D Line Extension began in 2019.
The Metro D Line Subway Extension Project is being built in three sections:
Section 1: Wilshire/La Brea Station, Wilshire/Fairfax Station and Wilshire/La Cienega Station; slated to open in 2025.
Section 2: Wilshire/Rodeo Station and Century City/Constellation Station; slated to open in 2026.
Section 3: Westwood/UCLA Station and Westwood/VA Hospital Station; slated to open in 2027.
Travel time between downtown Los Angeles and Westwood is expected to be about 25 minutes.
For more information visit www.metro.net/projects/westside.
