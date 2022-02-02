Feb. 6: 2022 Hart High Baseball Team Preview, Alumni Game

The Hart High Baseball Alumni Game tradition will return to the diamond Sunday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. for a three-inning game and a preview of 2022 Hart High Baseball teams including varsity, junior varsity and frosh.

Prior to the game, presented by the Hart Dugout Club, Hart baseball alumni Ryan Haag, class of 2000, will be inducted into Hart Baseball’s Wall of Fame.

Haag played second base for Hart Baseball during the “hey-day” of championships, and Haag’s leadership and talent led the Indians to the 1999 D2 CIF championship.

A talented left-handed hitting second baseman, Haag played three seasons for the Hart Varsity squad and followed up his high school career with an honor-laden collegiate career at California State University, Northridge and California State University, Fresno before being drafted in 2004 by the New York Yankees.

“Ryan Haag was a winner while at Hart and during his collegiate days. I had the pleasure to coach Ryan his senior year and his aggressive style on the field motivated his fellow teammates to success,” said Hart Baseball Coach Jim Ozella. “Ryan was an athlete prepared to achieve and while on the field his competitiveness spirit was inspiring. Ryan played the game as a champion and his honor of being selected to the Wall of Fame is quite deserving.”

The free family-friendly event will offer items for purchase at the snack bar scheduled to open 10 a.m. The National Anthem at 11:45 a.m.

Actress, television personality and Hart High baseball parent Kelly Packard will perform the National Anthem at 11:45 a.m. Packard is best known her roles as Tiffani Smith on “California Dreams,” as well as April Giminski on “Baywatch” and co-host of “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!”

Alumni and Wall of Fame introductions will be held at noon, followed by team introductions at 12:45 p.m.

The three-inning alumni baseball game, scheduled to last an hour, will begin at 1 p.m.

Hart Alumni Game Chairman John Dow said he expects former alumni attendees to include some former Hart Major League Baseball players.

“You never know who is going to show up,” said Dow. “In 2019 we had Al Downing attend. He wanted to talk to the players.”

Downing, though not a Hart Baseball alum, played in Major League Baseball for the New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers from 1961 through 1977.

“This is a free community event,” said Dow. “There will hamburgers and hotdogs for purchase. We want everyone to come out and see the 2022 Hart High baseball teams.”

Dow said commentary on the alumni game will be provided by Hart Baseball Coach Ozella.

“It should be highly entertaining, Coach Ozella has been at Hart for at least two decades and knows all his former players very well,” Dow said.

Hart High School Baseball Field, 24825 Newhall Ave., Newall, CA 91321

