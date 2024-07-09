Hart Baseball Standout Tyler Glasnow Earns Dodger MLB All-Star Nod

Standout Hart High School varsity baseball alum Tyler Glasnow has been named as one of six Los Angeles Dodgers who have earned a berth in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game to be held Tuesday, July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Glasnow, a pitcher who joined the Dodgers in the off season, will be making his All-Star debut.

Other Dodger players named to the All-Star squad are designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, shortstop Mookie Betts, first baseman Freddie Freeman, outfielder Teoscar Hernandez and catcher Will Smith.

Glasnow is 8 and 5 in his first season with the Dodgers. He is in his ninth Major League season and previously played for the Tampa Bay Rays 2018-2023 and the Pittsburgh Pirates 2016-2018.

He currently leads the National League with 143 strikeouts and has the league’s lowest opponents’ batting average (.183). In addition, he paces the National League in strikeouts per nine innings (11.8). He has a 3.47 ERA and 0.93 WHIP.

Glasnow, whose nickname is Baby Giraffe, is a Santa Clarita Valley native and a 2011 graduate of Hart High School in Newhall.

He was drafted in 2011 by the Pittsburgh Pirates in Round: 5, with the 152nd overall pick.

The 2024 MLB All-Star game will be televised at 5 p.m. July 16 on Fox.

