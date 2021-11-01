header image

Filming in SCV Includes Eight TV Shows, Three Features, One Reality, One Documentary
| Monday, Nov 1, 2021
Film SCV
File photo courtesy of the city of Santa Clarita. In February of 2009, CBS’ NCIS filmed in Santa Clarita at Summit Park.

 

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 13 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 1 – Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021:

– Swamp Flower (TV)

– Quasi (Feature)

– Meet The Browns (Reality TV)

– Good Trouble (TV)

– Star Trek Picard (TV)

– Bosch Spinoff (TV)

– Real Murders of Orange County (Documentary)

– SEAL Team (TV)

– Ski (TV)

– Masha’s Game (TV)

– Wildflower (Feature)

– Promise Land (TV)

– Dead Wrong (Feature)

Filming in the County of Los Angeles and the State of California was put on hold in mid-March 2020 as health officials looked to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On June 12, 2020 L.A. County Public Health issued a revised Health Order, along with safety protocols, to allow for the re-opening of the entertainment industry, which includes film and television production.

Santa Clarita’s Fiscal Year ended on June 30, and despite the three-month stoppage, the final numbers were still very strong. In Fiscal Year 19/20, the Film Office issued 468 permits, which led to 1,249 film days and $30,771,500 in estimated economic impact. This last fiscal year marked the seventh in a row that the city’s film program generated more than $30 million in estimated economic impact.

Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

“We are excited to see productions begin to film in our city once again,” said Santa Clarita City Councilman Cameron Smyth. “The city’s film program remains an integral part of the local economy, and we look forward to safely resuming filming on our sound stages, movie ranches, and on location throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.”

In the last year several productions were based at Santa Clarita movie ranches and sound stages including “Bless This Mess,” “Goliath,” “Mayans MC,” “Good Trouble,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “68 Whiskey,” “Party of Five” and “Holey Moley.”

Other television shows that filmed on location in Santa Clarita last fiscal year included “Seal Team,” “Reno 911,” “Space Force,” “This is Us,” “Homeland,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Goldbergs,” “Masked Singer” and many more.

Several feature films were filmed in Santa Clarita, including “Yes Day” and “The Outlaw Johnny Black,” along with dozens of national commercial spots ranging from McDonald’s to Nissan to Walmart and Adidas.

Santa Clarita is consistently one of the most filmed places in California because it offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double for almost anywhere in the world, more than 30 sound stages, more than 10 movie ranches, a one-stop shop Film Office, low-cost permit fees and expedited permit processing in addition to being located within the industry’s coveted “30-Mile Zone.”

Several other factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s own Film Incentive Program and Movie Ranch Overlay Zone.

The Santa Clarita Valley has also benefitted tremendously from the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program as numerous approved projects have filmed and continue to do so on location in the area.

For more information about the dozen productions or filming in Santa Clarita, visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For an insider’s view of filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Community Invited to City’s Veterans Day Ceremony

Community Invited to City’s Veterans Day Ceremony
Monday, Nov 1, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military and their families, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Newhall.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Cuts Red Ribbon for New Community Center

Santa Clarita Cuts Red Ribbon for New Community Center
Monday, Nov 1, 2021
Santa Clarita city officials and political leaders cut the red ribbon for the new Canyon Country Community Center – which will be open to all residents as a hub for various programs.
FULL STORY...

City Hosts Dia de los Muertos Celebration

City Hosts Dia de los Muertos Celebration
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Children from across the Santa Clarita Valley received an after-school surprise when they entered the Newhall Community Center and saw a colorful constructed Día de los Muertos altar.
FULL STORY...

SCV Chamber Announces 11th Annual Salute to Patriots Honorees

SCV Chamber Announces 11th Annual Salute to Patriots Honorees
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, are proud to announce the honorees for the 11th Annual Salute to Patriots event honoring local veterans for their service to our nation and leadership in our business community.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sustainable Landscaping at Upcoming SCV Water Gardening Class
Your landscape has been established for a while now, but you know that it needs some work to keep it looking good.
Sustainable Landscaping at Upcoming SCV Water Gardening Class
SCAA Readies for 2021 Art Classic
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is excited to announce the 2021 Art Classic will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6.
SCAA Readies for 2021 Art Classic
Filming in SCV Includes Eight TV Shows, Three Features, One Reality, One Documentary
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 13 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 1 - Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021:
Filming in SCV Includes Eight TV Shows, Three Features, One Reality, One Documentary
Community Invited to City’s Veterans Day Ceremony
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military and their families, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Newhall.
Community Invited to City’s Veterans Day Ceremony
Monthly Message from Mayor Bill Miranda – November 2021
Tis the season to celebrate, and I know I cannot wait to come together as a community, once again, to kick off the holiday season at Light Up Main Street! This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 6:00 p.m.
Monthly Message from Mayor Bill Miranda – November 2021
SCV Abandoned Art Hunt Begins Wednesday
The hunt is on! Pieces of pottery will be hidden in random locations throughout Santa Clarita Valley by SCV Potters, a local group of potters, as part of the SCV Abandoned Art Project that happens twice a year
SCV Abandoned Art Hunt Begins Wednesday
Family, Friends, Customers Celebrate Keith Mowry’s Life
Friends, family and customers of Bob’s Country Meats gathered Sunday to celebrate the life of owner Keith Mowry, who died recently due to health complications.
Family, Friends, Customers Celebrate Keith Mowry’s Life
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 179th Death at Henry Mayo
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 179, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 179th Death at Henry Mayo
Santa Clarita Cuts Red Ribbon for New Community Center
Santa Clarita city officials and political leaders cut the red ribbon for the new Canyon Country Community Center – which will be open to all residents as a hub for various programs.
Santa Clarita Cuts Red Ribbon for New Community Center
Caltrans District 7 Hiring, Holding Career Fair Wednesday
The California Department of Transportation, District 7 (Los Angeles, Ventura counties) is holding a career fair on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., in downtown Los Angeles to help people learn about the opportunities and benefits of working for the State of California.
Caltrans District 7 Hiring, Holding Career Fair Wednesday
Today in SCV History (Nov. 1)
1963 - Community of Canyon Country founded; first Frontier Days celebration [story]
Frontier Days badge
Today in SCV History (Oct. 31)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce petitions state to pave Spruce Street (now Main); it happens three years later [story]
Spruce Street
Today in SCV History (Oct. 30)
1984 - NTSB revises probable cause of 1982 "Twilight Zone" deaths after director John Landis appeals [story]
John Landis
SCV Native Presley Aronson Shares Anti-Bullying Message Through Music
After being bullied as a child, Santa Clarita native Presley Aronson has now made it his mission to ensure the same doesn’t happen to others.
SCV Native Presley Aronson Shares Anti-Bullying Message Through Music
City Hosts Dia de los Muertos Celebration
Children from across the Santa Clarita Valley received an after-school surprise when they entered the Newhall Community Center and saw a colorful constructed Día de los Muertos altar.
City Hosts Dia de los Muertos Celebration
Canyon Theatre Guild Adds More Mamma Mia! Shows
Due to popular demand, the Canyon Theater Guild announced its production of “Mamma Mia!” will be extended through Nov. 7.
Canyon Theatre Guild Adds More Mamma Mia! Shows
Friday COVID Roundup: County to Continue Vaccination, Booster Outreach for the Homeless
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 25 new deaths and 1,333 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 37,394 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: County to Continue Vaccination, Booster Outreach for the Homeless
SCV Chamber Announces 11th Annual Salute to Patriots Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, are proud to announce the honorees for the 11th Annual Salute to Patriots event honoring local veterans for their service to our nation and leadership in our business community.
SCV Chamber Announces 11th Annual Salute to Patriots Honorees
Tejon Outlets Hosting ‘Cinema Under the Stars’ Halloween Event
The Outlets at Tejon is pleased to announce the return of its annual Halloween event – Cinema Under the Stars – Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Tejon Outlets Hosting ‘Cinema Under the Stars’ Halloween Event
Metro Discusses Plans for I-5 Construction
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority informed the public Wednesday evening on the details surrounding the new Interstate 5 construction project occurring between State Route 14 and Parker Road in Castaic over the next handful of years.
Metro Discusses Plans for I-5 Construction
Today in SCV History (Oct. 29)
1932 - Highway 99 completed through Weldon Canyon, bypassing Ridge Route [story]
Hwy 99
Valencia Forced to Forfeit; Saugus Foothill League Champs for 2nd Straight Year
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cancelled Friday’s Valencia High School football game following three new COVID-19 cases being reported on the campus.
Valencia Forced to Forfeit; Saugus Foothill League Champs for 2nd Straight Year
Nov. 20: Light Up Main Street Returns to Old Town Newhall
The holiday season is just around the corner, and the city of Santa Clarita is excited to welcome the community back to the official holiday kick-off, Light Up Main Street!
Nov. 20: Light Up Main Street Returns to Old Town Newhall
Oct. 29: Community Invited to City’s Annual Halloween Carnival
The city of Santa Clarita will be hosting its 20th annual Halloween Carnival on Friday, Oct. 29, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., at the Newhall Community Center.
Oct. 29: Community Invited to City’s Annual Halloween Carnival
