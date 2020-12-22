Firefighters Douse 5.9-Acre Blaze Near State Route 14

Firefighters extinguished a 5.9-acre blaze near State Route 14 in Santa Clarita early Tuesday morning.
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel received reports of smoke seen from the hillside near the 14 freeway and Via Princessa around 4 a.m., according to Fire Department spokesman Franklin Lopez.
“The call came in as smoke on a hillside and we had a working fire by 4:22 a.m.,” he said.
Crews, which remained on the scene around 9 a.m. to clear the area, declared forward progress of the fire had stopped just after 5:30 a.m. with a final size of 5.9 acres.
No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday the selection of California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to be California’s next United States Senator, filling the term being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
This is certainly a different type of holiday season and while nothing feels quite the same, Carousel Ranch was able to keep things safe for the holidays while still bringing the joy of their annual “Santa Day” festivities into the hearts and homes of every student.
A Sherman Oaks restaurant owner whose viral video showed a film production’s dining area operating next to the patio she was forced to close sued California officials in federal court Sunday aiming to overturn the outdoor dining ban part of state orders meant to curb COVID-19 transmission.
The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup completed its review of the federal process Friday night and has concluded the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 is safe and efficacious for use in the Western States.
Skywatchers are in for an end-of-year treat. What has become known popularly as the “Christmas Star” is an especially vibrant planetary conjunction easily visible in the evening sky over the next two weeks as the bright planets Jupiter and Saturn come together, culminating Monday night, Dec. 21.
Even as seasonal forces begin to moderate activity, November home sales and condominium sales in the Santa Clarita Valley remained well above year-ago levels, riding a surge of homebuying interest prompted by the pandemic and interest rates that continue to dip lower, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Monday.
After announcing the effort to collect holiday artwork that would be on display in patients’ rooms, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital received nearly 100 art pieces from children across the Santa Clarita Valley.
The yearslong court battle over contracts of Cemex, the international mining company proposing a massive sand and gravel mine on Santa Clarita’s eastern border in Soledad Canyon, is moving into 2021, as the parties continue disputes and deal with COVID-19-related delays.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 96 new deaths and 16,504 new cases of COVID-19 countywide and once again confirmed the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in a day with 5,100 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and four additional MIS-C cases in children. In addtion, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 57th death.
The William S. Hart Union High School District announced Wednesday that, in addition to Cherise Moore being named the new governing board president, the district plans to likely not return to in-person class sessions at the beginning of next semester.
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced a change of course Friday, saying he’ll allow some exceptions to a recent directive limiting prosecutors from pursuing longer sentences for some violent criminals.
