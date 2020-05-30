Forest Service Reminding Visitors to Adhere to Fire Use Restrictions

As fire season in Los Angeles grows closer, Angeles National Forest officials are reminding visitors to pay attention to the fire use restrictions in place before visiting the national forest.

This order serves to protect the health and safety of employees and surrounding communities from the potential of catastrophic wildfires. As listed in the order, outside of developed recreation sites and designated wilderness areas, igniting, building, maintaining or using a fire on national forests in California will be prohibited.

Forest Service officials are taking this necessary step to ensure that firefighters are available to safely respond and manage incidents. 95 percent of all wildfires in California are human caused.

With the above-normal fire season projected in much of California, and the combined potential for wildfires and smoke to impact communities and firefighters, we need to reduce or eliminate this large ignition source and protect our firefighting resources.

Forest visitors will still be able to use pressurized liquid or gas devices (stoves, grills or lanterns) with shut-off valves, in an area at least three feet from any flammable materials with a current California Campfire Permit.