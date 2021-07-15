Needham Fire 2
Firefighters battle the Needham Fire on Thursday. Bobby Block / The Signal

 

Forward Progress Stopped on Two Newhall Fires

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jul 15, 2021

By Caleb Lunetta | The Signal

Forward progress was stopped on two brush fires that broke out in Newhall on Thursday, prompting a quick response from Los Angeles County Fire Department ground and air units.

The first fire was reported north of Sierra Highway and Placerita Canyon Road at 12:34 p.m., according to Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

The fire was initially reported to be a quarter acre in size, according to Marvin Lim, but units quickly updated the size to 1 acre. Officials dubbed the first blaze the Oil Fire and said at approximately 1 p.m. that the fire would hold at the single acre.

The second fire was reported at 12:42 p.m. near southbound lanes of Highway 14, south of Newhall Avenue and near Needham Ranch Road.

Newhall Fire Tweet

This fire, dubbed the Needham, was reported to be at 2 acres at 12:48 p.m., but had the potential to grow to 50 acres, Lim said.

Air units had been called in to respond to both fires and no threatened structures or injuries were reported.

Westbound traffic on Sierra Highway remained shut down as of 1:30 p.m. as firefighters worked to mop up the blaze.

Needham Fire Air Ops

Firefighters battle the Needham Fire on Thursday. Bobby Block / The Signal

Needham Fire

Firefighters battle the Needham Fire on Thursday. Bobby Block / The Signal

