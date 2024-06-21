Fourth of July Events in Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita will celebrate this year’s Fourth of July with the Santa Clarita Valley Rotary Club’s pancake breakfast, Santa Clarita Valley Parade Committee’s Fourth of July Parade and city of Santa Clarita fireworks show.

To start off the holiday visit 24200 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321 from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for the Santa Clarita Valley Rotary Club’s annual Pancake Breakfast. The club will be serving its famous hot pancakes, sausages, cowboy coffee and juice, all for $4 a person.

Next, the Fourth of July Parade will start at 9 a.m. at the Newhall roundabout in Old Town Newhall. The parade will make its way north on Main Street, west onto Lyons Avenue in front of the Newhall Library and then north onto Orchard Village Road, ending at Dalbey Drive.

Close out Independence Day with a brilliant fireworks show at the Valencia Town Center, 24201 West Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355. at 9:15 p.m. with the city of Santa Clarita’s Fourth of July Fireworks Show.

