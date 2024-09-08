Sept. 10: City Council to Discuss Orchard Village Road, Open Space

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 10, beginning with a closed meeting at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 6 p.m.

The closed session in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall will be a conference with legal counsel regarding anticipated litigation.

The regular meeting will be held on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Items on the regular open meeting agenda include awarding a construction contract for the Orchard Village Road Protected Pedestrian and Bicycle Facility project. The improvements include converting an existing wide shoulder into a shared-use pedestrian and bicycle lane on Orchard Village Road from Mill Valley Road to Lyons Avenue.

Also on the agenda is the proposed acquisition of more than 200 acres of open space outside the city limits located in the Pico Canyon area and contiguous to the city of Santa Clarita-owned Aidlin Open Space. The total cost of $1,093,255 is paid through the Santa Clarita Open Space Preservation District.

Both agendas available in full below.

