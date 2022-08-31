Gibbons Center Reveals New Medical Room

The Gibbons Conservation Center is excited to share good news, their new medical room and two new tours that will be offered at the center.

With an extremely tight budget, the center still pursued the opportunity of the new medical room. Thanks to two generous funders the center was able to purchase the new room. Currently they are also working to secure grants to connect electricity and plumbing as well as purchase new medical equipment.

The room will enable them to carry out procedures in a temperature-controlled environment, with natural light and enough space for a group of veterinary students to assist veterinarians.

Just like humans, gibbons require either routine or emergency medical care. The Center spends around 12,000 yearly or 1,000 monthly on medical exams, diagnostic tests and medication.

Please consider becoming a Gibbon Guardian as a monthly donor to help offset the cost.

Two new experiences have also arrived to the Gibbons Conservation center. The first is a new Coffee with the Director tour.

Experience the center in a whole new way, being led around by the director as she discusses the center, the gibbons as well as her own research. Enjoy a continental breakfast for up to 3 guests while the gibbons enjoy their own meal. This visit is approximately 2 hours, starting at 8 a.m.

The second is the new Sunrise tour. A private 1 hour tour of the Center at Sunrise for up to 5 guests. Gibbons awake at dawn and begin their morning song. Take a tour with GCC staff while surrounded by singing gibbons.

Dates for these tours can be scheduled before or after purchase. Please contact alma@gibboncenter.org by clicking the email if would like to set up a tour or have a specific question.

