Firefighters build containment lines around the Tumbleweed Fire burning near Interstate 5 in Gorman on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Rick McClure/For The Signal

Gormon Tumbleweed Fire Reaches 95% Containment

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jul 7, 2021

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

Firefighters neared full containment of the Tumbleweed Fire in Gorman, with 95% containment as of Wednesday morning.

Due to more accurate mapping of the burn area, the fire was downgraded to 868 acres rather than the initially reported 1,000 acres, per fire officials.

The blaze began around 1:30 p.m. Sunday on the southbound side of Interstate 5 off Gorman Post Road, prompting evacuations of the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area, which remained in place as of Wednesday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Ron Haralson.

By Tuesday, forward progress had been stopped and there were no more active flames, Fire Department spokesman Henry Narvaez said.

No structures were reportedly lost or damaged, and no further injuries were reported other than the minor injuries two firefighters received Sunday.

