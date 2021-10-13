header image

1876 - Town of Newhall founded at Bouquet Junction (moved 2 years later to present location) [story]
Grand Re-Opening Of Newhall Family Theatre Kicks Off With Free Performance Event Saturday
| Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021

The Newhall Family Theatre will be hosting a dual celebration – re-opening after the long pandemic closure and marking its 80th anniversary – with a free, interactive event for children and a talent showcase for all ages.

Raising the Curtain Foundation will present “A Celebration of the Performing Arts” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the theater on the campus of Newhall Elementary School. Admission is free, but tickets must be reserved by visiting the event page.

The event will begin Saturday Oct 16.

“It’s a terrific way to introduce kids to performing arts and a great opportunity to welcome the community and neighbors into the theater so they can share our excitement,” said Foundation president Carol Rock. “We’ll talk about what it takes to put on a production and show kids that talent on stage doesn’t happen without talent behind the scenes. Maybe some will come away wanting to get more involved in the arts.”

From 10 a.m. to noon, children will be able to learn about the creative process, including a theater overview, directing, set design, props, costumes, makeup, lighting and sound. Short sessions will be taught by local volunteers with experience in their respective fields. Participants who complete the series will receive a small gift and instructors will be available for follow-up questions.

A food truck will be available on the grounds for lunch purchases. Water will be provided by Raising the Curtain Foundation.

At 2 p.m., a series of performers from local arts groups will take the stage, including Dance Studio 84, Eclipse Theatre LA, Hope Theatre Arts, spoken word by Jerry Danielsen, Mission Opera, Shooting Star Dance Studio, Olive Branch Theatricals “Portfolio” singers, The Big Sandwich Theatre Company, singer Mike Fleming, Studio 1 Dance Academy, Mission Orchestra, Gervais School of Dance, Innovation Show Choir, Shooting Stars Dance and a special number by “Kit and the Kaboodles.”

A Celebration of the Performing Arts is part of the Newhall Family Theatre and Raising the Curtain Foundation’s goal of educating the community about the arts while encouraging their involvement. Groups involved in the showcase will also have booths on the patio where they will share information on their programs and involvement opportunities.

The Newhall Family Theatre is part of the campus of Newhall Elementary School, located at 24607 Walnut Street, Newhall, and is a performance space available for local groups and production companies to rent for shows, lectures, plays and musicals and events open to the community. Raising the Curtain Foundation supports and enhances the Newhall Family Theatre as an inclusive performance venue for members of the community, artists, students and educators. For more information, please visit their website.
