Green Santa Clarita Issues Plastic Free July Challenge

Green Santa Clarita urges residents to take the Plastic Free July Challenge. Plastic Free July is a global movement that encourages millions of people to be part of the solution to plastic pollution. Reducing the use of single-use plastics means reducing litter that pollutes the land and waterways and also reducing waste that ultimately ends up in the landfill.

One of the best ways to help is to reduce or eliminate single-use plastics, but the adjustment takes effort and time. That’s why the entire month of #PlasticFreeJuly exists.

Check out the tips and tricks below to decide what small changes you can implement to benefit the environment:

–At the workplace or at home, use ceramic mugs and plates or compostable paper cups and plates instead of disposable plastic food ware.

–Ditch one-time plastic utensils and use metal or bamboo utensils or sturdy reusable/washable plastic. Consider carrying these in a cloth case to always have on hand when needed.

–Switch to reusable coffee pods with fresh ground coffee as an alternative to disposable coffee pods.

–Use cloth bags for groceries instead of single-use plastic bags. That goes for produce, too. If you do have an accumulation of plastic bags at home, give them a second life by using them to bag your food waste before placing in your green, organics container.

–Pack a lunch or leftovers in reusable food storage bags or containers that can be washed and used multiple times.

–Carry reusable plastic or metal straws to reduce the need for plastic straws at a food service establishment and even consider bringing your own containers for leftovers, too.

–Instead of single-use plastic water bottles, use refillable bottles that can be washed and reused hundreds or thousands of times.

–Try using cloth diapers instead of disposable diapers.

In addition to bettering the environment and the community, making these changes can help save money by avoiding buying items that go in the trash after a single use,

Visit plasticfreejuly.com to find sustainable alternatives and read stories about how participants worldwide are pledging to avoid using plastic.

For more information about the city of Santa Clarita’s efforts to reduce waste visit greensantaclarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...