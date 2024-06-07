Green Santa Clarita Reminds SCV ‘It’s Your Duty to Bag Dog Doody’

Green Santa Clarita reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that It’s Your Duty to Bag Dog Doody.

If you have a dog, or have been around someone else who has one, you know just how much they enjoy being outside. With warmer weather in sight, irrigation systems may run more frequently, meaning more opportunity for water runoff. Dog waste can contain harmful bacteria and if left on the ground, excess water running off a property can carry that bacteria into the city’s storm drains, which flow directly into the Santa Clara River. This runoff creates health and environmental hazards for the community and the surrounding ecosystems.

You can help prevent water “poo-lution” by following the steps below to ensure that you Do Your Doody:

Pick-up after your pet at your own home, when out for walks, at parks and open spaces by using a pet waste bag. Residents can get a bag from public pet waste bag stations throughout City parks and paseos.

Tie the bag and place in the regular garbage container, not the organics or recycling container. Although some animal waste, like horse manure, is considered organic material, because of a dog’s diet and the bacteria they produce, their waste must be placed in the garbage.

Do not use a hose to wash pet waste from your lawn into the storm drain.

The city of Santa Clarita is committed to protecting the environment through education, events and sustainable programming. GreenSantaClarita.com is the best place to find more information about programs including recycling, water quality and much more. You can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram @GreenSantaClarita.

Visit GreenSantaClarita.com/petwaste for more water pollution prevention tips.

