header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 7
1861 - Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story]
Fort Tejon
Green Santa Clarita Reminds SCV ‘It’s Your Duty to Bag Dog Doody’
| Friday, Jun 7, 2024
Dog duty crop

Green Santa Clarita reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that It’s Your Duty to Bag Dog Doody.

If you have a dog, or have been around someone else who has one, you know just how much they enjoy being outside. With warmer weather in sight, irrigation systems may run more frequently, meaning more opportunity for water runoff. Dog waste can contain harmful bacteria and if left on the ground, excess water running off a property can carry that bacteria into the city’s storm drains, which flow directly into the Santa Clara River. This runoff creates health and environmental hazards for the community and the surrounding ecosystems.

You can help prevent water “poo-lution” by following the steps below to ensure that you Do Your Doody:

Pick-up after your pet at your own home, when out for walks, at parks and open spaces by using a pet waste bag. Residents can get a bag from public pet waste bag stations throughout City parks and paseos.

Tie the bag and place in the regular garbage container, not the organics or recycling container. Although some animal waste, like horse manure, is considered organic material, because of a dog’s diet and the bacteria they produce, their waste must be placed in the garbage.

Do not use a hose to wash pet waste from your lawn into the storm drain.

The city of Santa Clarita is committed to protecting the environment through education, events and sustainable programming. GreenSantaClarita.com is the best place to find more information about programs including recycling, water quality and much more. You can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram @GreenSantaClarita.

Visit GreenSantaClarita.com/petwaste for more water pollution prevention tips.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Green Santa Clarita Reminds SCV ‘It’s Your Duty to Bag Dog Doody’

Green Santa Clarita Reminds SCV ‘It’s Your Duty to Bag Dog Doody’
Friday, Jun 7, 2024
Green Santa Clarita reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that It’s Your Duty to Bag Dog Doody.
FULL STORY...

June 11: City Council Holds Public Hearing on 2024-25 Budget

June 11: City Council Holds Public Hearing on 2024-25 Budget
Friday, Jun 7, 2024
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, June 11 at 6 p.m. that includes a public hearing to consider the proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25 and the proposed Capital Improvement Program in the city of Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

Arts Commission Slated to Discuss Pop-Up Museum Concept

Arts Commission Slated to Discuss Pop-Up Museum Concept
Thursday, Jun 6, 2024
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 13, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers.
FULL STORY...

June 22: City, L.A. County Partner for Free Tire Collection Event

June 22: City, L.A. County Partner for Free Tire Collection Event
Thursday, Jun 6, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County Department of Public Works have partnered to offer a convenient and free option for residents to dispose of their used tires.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival Holding Two Summer Camps

Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival Holding Two Summer Camps
Thursday, Jun 6, 2024
The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival, along with the city of Santa Clarita, will hold two summer camps for kids ages 8-17.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Zonta Club of SCV Hosts Scholarship Presentation Awards Night
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley awarded $12,000 in scholarships and awards at their annual Awards Ceremony held May 8.
Zonta Club of SCV Hosts Scholarship Presentation Awards Night
Fonda Wilson Named Women’s Basketball Coach at TMU
Fonda Wilson will become the new women's basketball coach at The Master's University.
Fonda Wilson Named Women’s Basketball Coach at TMU
Green Santa Clarita Reminds SCV ‘It’s Your Duty to Bag Dog Doody’
Green Santa Clarita reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that It’s Your Duty to Bag Dog Doody.
Green Santa Clarita Reminds SCV ‘It’s Your Duty to Bag Dog Doody’
June 11: City Council Holds Public Hearing on 2024-25 Budget
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, June 11 at 6 p.m. that includes a public hearing to consider the proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25 and the proposed Capital Improvement Program in the city of Santa Clarita.
June 11: City Council Holds Public Hearing on 2024-25 Budget
Today in SCV History (June 7)
1861 - Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story]
Fort Tejon
Arts Commission Slated to Discuss Pop-Up Museum Concept
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 13, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers.
Arts Commission Slated to Discuss Pop-Up Museum Concept
Online Retail Owners Devote Time, Resources to TMU
Carly Jean Los Angeles is an online clothing and lifestyle brand that sells primarily women’s attire to customers around the world.
Online Retail Owners Devote Time, Resources to TMU
Lifelong Tunnelers Bring Parking Lot Maintenance Franchise to SCV
It is always challenging to make a change from the status quo. The consistency of a career where all you have ever known has been one field of work can be comforting, but for many, there comes a time when people are looking to make a change.
Lifelong Tunnelers Bring Parking Lot Maintenance Franchise to SCV
Hart District Appoints New Assistant Superintendent, Principal
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Tara Brown as the new Assistant Superintendent of Student Services. Brown was selected to fill the opening created by the retirement of Assistant Superintendent Kathy Hunter.
Hart District Appoints New Assistant Superintendent, Principal
Chiquita Canyon Landfill to Remain Open, Court Rules
A hearing in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on the lawsuit Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles was held on Wednesday, June 5. The court determined the Chiquita Canyon Landfill can remain open.
Chiquita Canyon Landfill to Remain Open, Court Rules
Bill Miranda | Beat the Heat with Santa Clarita Transit
As the days start to feel longer and warmer, summer adventures in Santa Clarita are on the horizon.
Bill Miranda | Beat the Heat with Santa Clarita Transit
LASD, LAPD Take Part in 2024 Special Olympics Torch Run
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles Police Department actively participated in the 38th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run Thursday to benefit the Special Olympics Southern California
LASD, LAPD Take Part in 2024 Special Olympics Torch Run
June 22: City, L.A. County Partner for Free Tire Collection Event
The city of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County Department of Public Works have partnered to offer a convenient and free option for residents to dispose of their used tires.
June 22: City, L.A. County Partner for Free Tire Collection Event
COC’s Jonah El-Farra Headed to Westminster University
College of the Canyons men's basketball standout Jonah El-Farra has announced his commitment to Westminster University as the next stop in his academic and athletic career. 
COC’s Jonah El-Farra Headed to Westminster University
Hart School District Names Mike Vierra Interim Superintendent
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board voted to appoint Mike Vierra, Ph.D, as the interim superintendent of the district.
Hart School District Names Mike Vierra Interim Superintendent
CSUN Summer Movie Fest Returns with All-Star Lineup
With warm weather finally here and Summer Term underway, many locals are looking forward to fun and relaxing summer activities.
CSUN Summer Movie Fest Returns with All-Star Lineup
Antelope Valley Indian Museum Hosts ‘Book Time at The Butte’
Calling all young readers! Take pride in reading this month with "Book Time at The Butte" at the Antelope Valley Indian Museum.
Antelope Valley Indian Museum Hosts ‘Book Time at The Butte’
Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival Holding Two Summer Camps
The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival, along with the city of Santa Clarita, will hold two summer camps for kids ages 8-17.
Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival Holding Two Summer Camps
Secure Your REAL ID for Summer Travels
Nearly 17.6 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 140,096 from May 2024, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Secure Your REAL ID for Summer Travels
Today in SCV History (June 6)
1824 - Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story]
Chumash revolt
Ocean Water Warning for June 6
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for June 6
June 12: COC Hosts Veteran Townhall
The County of Los Angeles Military and Veterans Affairs next Townhall Meeting will be held Wednesday, June 12 at 5:30 p.m. at College of the Canyons. 
June 12: COC Hosts Veteran Townhall
June 24: VIA After Five Mixer at Bella Vida
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Monday, June 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Bella Vida SCV Rotary Club.
June 24: VIA After Five Mixer at Bella Vida
Department of Public Services Raises Pride Flag In Solidarity With LGBTQ+
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services joined seven local advocate organizations in affirming its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, with the raising of the Progress Pride Flag Monday at its City of Industry Headquarters.
Department of Public Services Raises Pride Flag In Solidarity With LGBTQ+
SCVNews.com