June 22: City, L.A. County Partner for Free Tire Collection Event

The city of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County Department of Public Works have partnered to offer a convenient and free option for residents to dispose of their used tires. The free Tire Collection Event will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will take place at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station parking lot located at 19201 Via Princessa.

To encourage proper disposal, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to present an opportunity for Los Angeles County residents to dispose of their used and scrap tires. Most tires and rims will be accepted with the exception of oversized tires, such as tractor-sized tires. Attendees that are planning to drop-off 10 or more tires must contact the Department of Public Health at (626) 430-5540 to request a Tire Transport Form.

Note: Items from businesses will not be accepted.

The city of Santa Clarita is excited to offer another opportunity to participate in a free event that benefits the environment. Recycled tires don’t end up in the landfill, they get a second life through new projects such as rubber mulch for landscaping or crumb rubber for street paving projects. To learn more about the Tire Collection Event and other green resources in Santa Clarita, please visit GreenSantaClarita.com, follow us on social media (@GreenSantaClarita) or call (661)286-4098.

