Grizzlies Looking for New Opponent After Quartz Hill Cancels Friday’s Game

The Golden Valley Grizzlies game for Friday has been canceled against the Quartz Hill Royals due to an unspecified COVID-19 issue for the Royals, the same team that was supposed to play against the Valencia Vikings this past Friday.

“Our opponent for next Friday, (Sept. 3) has had to cancel,” the Grizzlies announced on their Twitter account. “We are looking for a game, preferably at home. Message us or email our AD at cflores@hartdistrict.org.”

The Grizzlies are coming off their first game and win of the season against Burbank High School, beating them 35-14.

The Grizzlies’ second opponent remains up in the air as they continue searching for their next opponent.

“We’ve talked to a few schools,” said Grizzlies head coach Dan Kelley. “It’s day by day, hour by hour. We don’t know exactly when we’ll find a game.”

