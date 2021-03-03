header image

March 2
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
Hart District Announces Outdoor Sports Practices, Competitions to Resume Immediately
| Tuesday, Mar 2, 2021
Hart vs Canyon
File photo: From Oct. 13, 2017. Hart vs Canyon. | Photo: Kevin Karzin.

 

After receiving athletic protocol updates from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), the Los Angeles Department of Public Health (LADPH) and California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), the William S. Hart Union High School District has put together a complete athletic program following all state and county guidelines. This will allow most outdoor sports to begin regular practices and competitions immediately.

“We are very pleased that many of our student-athletes, who have been conditioning only for some time, will have the opportunity to practice and compete in their respective sports,” said Dr. Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources at the Hart District. “We are also very thankful to all the coaches, trainers, administrators, and other athletic staff who have put a program together so quickly for our students after the recent announcements from the California and Los Angeles Departments of Public Health. We also would like to thank our great partners at Henry Mayo who once again have stepped up to support our students and staff by working with us to put together a COVID-19 testing program that is currently required for football.”

Highlights include:

Outdoor sports (including those in tiers other than the current L.A. County Red Tier) can begin to practice and schedule competitions with many health and safety protocols in place.

– Football requires weekly testing until the adjusted case rate falls below 7 per 100,000

– Face coverings must be worn as much as possible

– Physical distancing as much as possible

– Observers are limited to household members only (2 members per athlete at Foothill League competitions)

– Competitions are between two teams only

– Sport specific hygiene and sanitation protocols are in place

– Travel limitations

Indoor activities are prohibited

– The District has partnered with Henry Mayo Newhall and arranged a weekly COVID-19 testing protocol, as required for football only

Season 1 Sports for Hart District Schools

Football

– Five game league schedule for each school

– First football games are the weekend of March 18-20

– Season concludes April 17

Cross Country

– One dual meet per team

– Dual meets are Friday, March 5th and Saturday, March 6th at Central Park

Girls Volleyball

– Prohibited until Yellow Tier

Season 2 Sports

Baseball, Golf, Lacrosse, Soccer, Softball, Swimming & Diving, Tennis, Track and Field

– Beginning March 1st

– Participating in full league schedules and playoff opportunities

Boys Volleyball

– Prohibited until Yellow Tier

Boys and Girls Basketball

– Prohibited until Yellow Tier
%d bloggers like this: