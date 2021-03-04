header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
57°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 4
1940 - NYC premiere of "The Marines Fly High" starring Lucille Ball, filmed in Placerita Canyon [story] Marines Fly High
Hart District Mulls Over Possible March 29 Return
| Thursday, Mar 4, 2021
Hart District

William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members Wednesday discussed a potential March 29 start date for junior high and high school in-person instruction, provided the number of L.A. County COVID-19 cases continues to decline.

Superintendent Mike Kuhlman, during the virtual governing board meeting Wednesday night, introduced a reopening plan to the board that would allow for in-person instruction on the first Monday following the date the district becomes eligible to reopen.

However, the board said no action would be taken on the item during Wednesday night’s board meeting, and a March 29 start date would not be set in stone by a board vote during that meeting. Board President Cherise Moore said while it was an informational session only, Kuhlman had already been given the authority last year to use emergency powers to unilaterally reopen schools “when the time was right.”

In order for grades seven to 12 to return to campuses, according to state and county public health guidelines, L.A. County’s COVID-19 adjusted case rate needs to drop below seven per 100,000 population. As of Tuesday, the county’s adjusted case rate was 7.2 per 100,000.

Kuhlman suggested in his reopening plan the board continues with the status quo in terms of following the longtime plan to select a return date tied to the academic calendar. The third quarter for the district ends on March 19 and March 22 would be the beginning of the fourth quarter.

However, Public Health officials release the adjusted case rate data on Tuesdays. With the hope this week’s rate of 7.2 per 100,000 will drop below the seven-per-100,000 threshold by March 9, county Public Health guidelines state the district will still need to wait another two weeks to reopen, and the county must maintain that case rate to reopen.

Kuhlman suggested a start date no earlier than March 22, and since March 23 would be the second day of the Monday-Tuesday cohort’s in-person instruction (with the other half of the Hart district blended learning model meeting on Thursday-Friday), March 29 becomes the target date of return for junior high and high school students.

“(March 29) has the added advantage of allowing the previous week for staff to recover from any adverse reactions to the second dose of the vaccine,” said Kuhlman. “Our second dose vaccine clinic (for staff) is set for the week of March 22-27.”

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Hart District Mulls Over Possible March 29 Return

Hart District Mulls Over Possible March 29 Return
Thursday, Mar 4, 2021
William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members Wednesday discussed a potential March 29 start date for junior high and high school in-person instruction, provided the number of L.A. County COVID-19 cases continues to decline.
FULL STORY...

Feds OK Medi-Cal to Fund COVID-19 Testing for Low-Income Students

Feds OK Medi-Cal to Fund COVID-19 Testing for Low-Income Students
Wednesday, Mar 3, 2021
The Biden-Harris Administration has approved California’s request to use Medicaid (Medi-Cal in California) funding to pay for voluntary COVID-19 testing for low-income students covered by the program, further supporting schools in underserved communities to reopen for in-person instruction.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Announces Outdoor Sports Practices, Competitions to Resume Immediately

Hart District Announces Outdoor Sports Practices, Competitions to Resume Immediately
Tuesday, Mar 2, 2021
After receiving athletic protocol updates from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), the Los Angeles Department of Public Health (LADPH) and California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), the William S. Hart Union High School District has put together a complete athletic program following all state and county guidelines.
FULL STORY...

NASA Selects Three Hart District Teachers for SOFIA Flight

NASA Selects Three Hart District Teachers for SOFIA Flight
Tuesday, Mar 2, 2021
Three teachers from the William S. Hart Union High School District have been named by NASA and the SETI Institute to fly on NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA).
FULL STORY...

Henry Mayo Now Inoculating Educators with COVID-19 Vaccine

Henry Mayo Now Inoculating Educators with COVID-19 Vaccine
Monday, Mar 1, 2021
Santa Clarita Valley educators were next in line to receive their COVID-19 vaccine shots at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Monday, more than two months after the hospital received its first batch of vaccines for hospital frontline workers.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Library, LACMA Partner to Offer Virtual Arts Programs
Los Angeles County Library is partnering with Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) to bring virtual arts programs to our communities, featuring LACMA teaching artists and staff.
L.A. County Library, LACMA Partner to Offer Virtual Arts Programs
Whittaker-Bermite Owner Files Bankruptcy, Selling Land
Santa Clarita LLC, which owns the undeveloped 900-plus-acre Whittaker-Bermite site, recently filed for voluntary bankruptcy, and is working to sell it to a global industrial real estate company for possible commercial and residential development, officials said Wednesday.
Whittaker-Bermite Owner Files Bankruptcy, Selling Land
Hart District Mulls Over Possible March 29 Return
William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members Wednesday discussed a potential March 29 start date for junior high and high school in-person instruction, provided the number of L.A. County COVID-19 cases continues to decline.
Hart District Mulls Over Possible March 29 Return
Today in SCV History (March 4)
1940 - NYC premiere of "The Marines Fly High" starring Lucille Ball, filmed in Placerita Canyon [story] Marines Fly High
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 144th Death at Henry Mayo; Decline in L.A. County Cases, Hospitalizations
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 116 new deaths and 1,759 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported its 144th fatality since the pandemic began.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 144th Death at Henry Mayo; Decline in L.A. County Cases, Hospitalizations
March 12: St. Francis Dam Disaster Commemoration Event, Free on Zoom
Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark officials will host a virtual presentation commemorating the March 12, 1928, St. Francis Dam Disaster via Zoom on Friday, March 12, starting at 4 p.m.
March 12: St. Francis Dam Disaster Commemoration Event, Free on Zoom
CSUN to Offer an Interdisciplinary Master’s Degree in Sustainability
California State University, Northridge is launching an interdisciplinary master’s degree in sustainability, set to begin fall 2022.
CSUN to Offer an Interdisciplinary Master’s Degree in Sustainability
Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Southampton Sailings Through Sept. 25
Princess Cruises is extending the pause of its United Kingdom-based cruise vacations, sailing roundtrip from Southampton, through September 25, 2021, on Sky Princess, Regal Princess, and Island Princess.
Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Southampton Sailings Through Sept. 25
Dry February Exacerbates Drought in California
After a relatively dry February in California, water supply managers grow increasingly anxious as each dry, sunny day plunges the state deeper into drought.
Dry February Exacerbates Drought in California
Feds OK Medi-Cal to Fund COVID-19 Testing for Low-Income Students
The Biden-Harris Administration has approved California’s request to use Medicaid (Medi-Cal in California) funding to pay for voluntary COVID-19 testing for low-income students covered by the program, further supporting schools in underserved communities to reopen for in-person instruction.
Feds OK Medi-Cal to Fund COVID-19 Testing for Low-Income Students
Sand Canyon Resort Sent Back to Drawing Board Amid Various Concerns
Santa Clarita planning commissioners Tuesday sent the Sand Canyon resort proposal back to the drawing board amid continued concerns, focusing largely on emergency evacuations.
Sand Canyon Resort Sent Back to Drawing Board Amid Various Concerns
Master’s University President Sam Horn to Step Down After 1 Year
Sam Horn, president of Master’s University and Seminary for the past year, will be stepping down from his position, university officials said Monday.
Master’s University President Sam Horn to Step Down After 1 Year
Caltrans Unveils Vision for Future of Transportation
Moving around California three decades from now will be safer, cleaner, and simpler with more transportation options under a plan Caltrans unveiled Wednesday.
Caltrans Unveils Vision for Future of Transportation
Today in SCV History (March 3)
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
general store
Hart District Announces Outdoor Sports Practices, Competitions to Resume Immediately
After receiving athletic protocol updates from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), the Los Angeles Department of Public Health (LADPH) and California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), the William S. Hart Union High School District has put together a complete athletic program following all state and county guidelines.
Hart District Announces Outdoor Sports Practices, Competitions to Resume Immediately
CSUN Students Can Now Earn Degree in Business Analytics
The ability to transform data into information and insights that can elevate a business and influence decisions is at the core of the newest major being offered in California State University, Northridge’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics.
CSUN Students Can Now Earn Degree in Business Analytics
NASA Selects Three Hart District Teachers for SOFIA Flight
Three teachers from the William S. Hart Union High School District have been named by NASA and the SETI Institute to fly on NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA).
NASA Selects Three Hart District Teachers for SOFIA Flight
L.A. County Parks Hiring Instructors for Summer 2021 Season
Los Angeles County Parks is looking for highly-talented independent instructors to bring valuable expertise and learning to the community through the Contact Class Program.
L.A. County Parks Hiring Instructors for Summer 2021 Season
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 26,212; L.A. County Remains in Most Restrictive Tier
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 91 new deaths and 1,407 new cases of COVID-19, with 26,212 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 26,212; L.A. County Remains in Most Restrictive Tier
March 4: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Study Session
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its study session virtually Thursday, March 4, at 6:00 p.m.
March 4: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Study Session
COC’s Scholarly Presentations Return Virtually March 11
After its cancelation last year due to the emergence of COVID-19, the College of the Canyons Scholarly Presentation will return this spring in a new virtual format.
COC’s Scholarly Presentations Return Virtually March 11
Old Town Newhall Library Now Offering Sidewalk Storytime
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to present Sidewalk Stories at the Old Town Newhall Library!
Old Town Newhall Library Now Offering Sidewalk Storytime
Proposed Henry Mayo Expansion Project Back Before Planning Commission
Santa Clarita Planning commissioners are expected to make a decision Tuesday regarding the proposed expansion of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital via multiple construction projects that include building a second inpatient tower.
Proposed Henry Mayo Expansion Project Back Before Planning Commission
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2021
Picture this…the sun has just set on another brisk spring day.
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2021
%d bloggers like this: