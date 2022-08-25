Hart District Seeking Two New Measure SA Committee Members

The William S. Hart Union High School is looking for two new members to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee. These members will serve two-year terms with a maximum of three consecutive terms.

The committee is looking for one member to serve in the “Hart District Parent Organization” category who is a parent or guardian of a child enrolled in the District and is active in a parent-teacher organization (i.e., Parent Teacher Association or School Site Council). The committee is looking for an additional member who is a parent or guardian of a child enrolled in the District to serve in the “Hart District Parent/Guardian” category.

Employees, contractors, vendors and consultants of the William S. Hart Union High School District are not eligible to be on the committee.

Measure SA is a $300 million general obligation bond passed by voters in Santa Clarita in November, 2008. Its purpose is to fund construction projects such as the new Castaic High School, Performing Arts Centers at Canyon and Saugus High Schools, and improvement projects at other high schools and junior highs.

The application for the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee can be found [here].

All completed applications must be sent to Lisa Arnone at larnone@hartdistrict.org by Friday, Sept. 30, at 3 p.m.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...