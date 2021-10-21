Hart Governing Board Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year

Seventeen employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday night at the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board meeting.
The employees, which include custodians and assistants, health technicians and office managers, represent every school and the district office.
The entire list of Hart School District Classified Employees of the Year honored Wednesday night were:
Sandra Herrera – Office Manager, Academy of the Canyons
Janell Wheeler – Accounting Technician III, Administrative Center
Kirsten Aragon – Lead Campus Supervisor, Arroyo Seco Junior High School
Manuel Cortez – Lead Campus Supervisor, Bowman High School
Mirna Aristondo – Secretary, Canyon High School
Sara Mawhorter – Secretary, Castaic High School
Dan Sopher – Data Technician, Golden Oak Adult School
Marcia Bennett – Health Services Technician, Golden Valley High School
Sarah Caduff – Office Assistant I, Hart High School
Kurt Bradbury – Information Technology Specialist, La Mesa Junior High School
Ociel Cervants-Ceja – Custodian, Placerita Junior High School
Tony Prieto – Instructional Assistant, Rancho Pico Junior High School
Holly Santana – Instructional Assistant, Rio Norte Junior High School
Thomas Beam – Campus Supervisor, Saugus High School
Julio Chavez – Information Technology Specialist, Sierra Vista Junior High School
Karen Switaj – Secretary, Valencia High School
Deborah Gibson – Secretary, West Ranch High School
