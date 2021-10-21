header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
81°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 21-22
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Buckweed Fire
Hart Governing Board Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year
| Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Hart District Classified Employees

Seventeen employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday night at the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board meeting.

The employees, which include custodians and assistants, health technicians and office managers, represent every school and the district office.

The entire list of Hart School District Classified Employees of the Year honored Wednesday night were:

 

Sandra Herrera – Office Manager, Academy of the Canyons

 

Janell Wheeler – Accounting Technician III, Administrative Center

 

Kirsten Aragon – Lead Campus Supervisor, Arroyo Seco Junior High School

 

Manuel Cortez – Lead Campus Supervisor, Bowman High School

 

Mirna Aristondo – Secretary, Canyon High School

 

Sara Mawhorter – Secretary, Castaic High School

 

Dan Sopher – Data Technician, Golden Oak Adult School

 

Marcia Bennett – Health Services Technician, Golden Valley High School

 

Sarah Caduff – Office Assistant I, Hart High School

 

Kurt Bradbury – Information Technology Specialist, La Mesa Junior High School

 

Ociel Cervants-Ceja – Custodian, Placerita Junior High School

 

Tony Prieto – Instructional Assistant, Rancho Pico Junior High School

 

Holly Santana – Instructional Assistant, Rio Norte Junior High School

 

Thomas Beam – Campus Supervisor, Saugus High School

 

Julio Chavez – Information Technology Specialist, Sierra Vista Junior High School

 

Karen Switaj – Secretary, Valencia High School

 

Deborah Gibson – Secretary, West Ranch High School

 

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Hart Governing Board Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year

Hart Governing Board Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Seventeen employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday night at the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board meeting.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Board To Discuss $15M COVID Relief, New Labor Agreement

Hart District Board To Discuss $15M COVID Relief, New Labor Agreement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members are scheduled Wednesday night to discuss and vote on an application to receive $15 million in government funds for COVID-19 relief on campuses.  
FULL STORY...

Parents, Students Hold School Walkout Protesting COVID-19 Mandates

Parents, Students Hold School Walkout Protesting COVID-19 Mandates
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
Hundreds of Santa Clarita Valley students and families participated in Monday’s “School Walkout,” a statewide protest against the recently announced vaccine mandate issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
FULL STORY...

Saugus Teacher Jim Klipfel Honored at White House Event

Saugus Teacher Jim Klipfel Honored at White House Event
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
Saugus High School teacher and California State Teacher of the Year representative for 2021, Jim Klipfel, was honored alongside 99 other teachers Monday during a ceremony held at the White House.
FULL STORY...

Pride of the Vikings Field Tournament Returns to Valencia High School

Pride of the Vikings Field Tournament Returns to Valencia High School
Monday, Oct 18, 2021
The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard is holding the 9th Annual Pride of the Vikings Field Tournament at the Valencia High School Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 23, at 3:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Week Nine Foothill League Roundup for Trinity, Santa Clarita Christian, Castaic
The end of the season approaches as the Santa Clarita Valley football teams are officially over halfway done with league play.
Week Nine Foothill League Roundup for Trinity, Santa Clarita Christian, Castaic
Oct. 29: COC’s Fall Star Party Returns to Canyon Country Campus
After a year of virtual celebrations, the only zooming that will be done at the College of the Canyons Fall 2021 Science Talk Star Party will be through actual telescopes.
Oct. 29: COC’s Fall Star Party Returns to Canyon Country Campus
CalArtian Among 17 Winners of Student Academy Awards
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has voted 17 students, including Sujin Kim from California Institute of the Arts, winners of the 48th Student Academy Awards competition.
CalArtian Among 17 Winners of Student Academy Awards
Hart Governing Board Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year
Seventeen employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday night at the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board meeting.
Hart Governing Board Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year
Baby Food Challenge Kicks Off Locally for Terminally-Ill SCV Toddler
Hundreds of Santa Clarita teens gathered on Sunday, Oct. 17, to join actor-influencer Eric Artell in kicking off the “ASMD Baby Food Challenge,” a social media challenge created to raise awareness for local toddler Damian Markham and Wylder Nation Foundation. 
Baby Food Challenge Kicks Off Locally for Terminally-Ill SCV Toddler
Today in SCV History (Oct. 21-22)
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Buckweed Fire
Family Promise To Break Ground On New Resource Center
Family Promise Santa Clarita in partnership with Williams Homes, And HomeAid LA, will break ground on their new local resource center. 
Family Promise To Break Ground On New Resource Center
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Vaccines for Sports Viewing; 36,859 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,267 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,859 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Vaccines for Sports Viewing; 36,859 Total SCV Cases
COC Cross Country Star Named CCCSIA Athlete of the Month
College of the Canyons freshman cross country runner Danielle Salcedo has been named the California Community College Sports Information Association (CCCSIA) Female State Athlete of the Month for September.
COC Cross Country Star Named CCCSIA Athlete of the Month
Caltrans Offers Up To $250 For Highway Litter Removal For A Clean California
Caltrans today announced a new Clean California pilot program that offers Adopt-a-Highway volunteers up to $250 for picking up highway litter.
Caltrans Offers Up To $250 For Highway Litter Removal For A Clean California
Zonta SCV To Host Human Trafficking Roundtable
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita is inviting the public to join their Empower Hour by The i-5 Freedom Network, a non profit anti Human Trafficking organization, to raise awareness about this modern day slavery, what it looks like and what the community can do about it. 
Zonta SCV To Host Human Trafficking Roundtable
Hart District Board To Discuss $15M COVID Relief, New Labor Agreement
William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members are scheduled Wednesday night to discuss and vote on an application to receive $15 million in government funds for COVID-19 relief on campuses.  
Hart District Board To Discuss $15M COVID Relief, New Labor Agreement
City Receives Lawsuit Ultimatum Over City ‘At Large’ Voting
Unless they adopt a by-district election system at their next meeting, a lawsuit compelling the Santa Clarita City Council to move away from “at large” voting will be filed under the California Voting Rights Act as early as next week, a Walnut Creek attorney said on Tuesday. 
City Receives Lawsuit Ultimatum Over City ‘At Large’ Voting
Today in SCV History (Oct. 20)
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
souvenir title report
US Forest Service to Transition to New Era of Aerial Supervision as Last Remaining Cobra Helicopter Takes Final Flight
The last remaining USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Firewatch Cobra Program Vietnam War-era helicopter took its final flight on Saturday as the department transitions to a new era of aerial supervision utilizing modern helicopters and implementing modern technologies like fixed-wing aircraft to service a larger landscape.
US Forest Service to Transition to New Era of Aerial Supervision as Last Remaining Cobra Helicopter Takes Final Flight
Local Artist to Exhibit Art Show Titled ‘Visions of Steampunk’ at the MAIN
Local artist and SCAA member Richard Omura will exhibit his art at The MAIN Theater in Newhall through October 31. The show is titled “Visions of Steampunk” and will include many of his unique mixed media works.
Local Artist to Exhibit Art Show Titled ‘Visions of Steampunk’ at the MAIN
Nov. 7: HOPE Theatre Arts to Present Live Storytime Event in Canyon Country
HOPE Theatre Arts announced a live, in-person and free storytime event on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2:30 p.m. at The Open Book in Canyon Country.
Nov. 7: HOPE Theatre Arts to Present Live Storytime Event in Canyon Country
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 176th Death; Public Health Reports 36,800 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 26 new deaths and 825 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,800 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one additional death bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 176.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 176th Death; Public Health Reports 36,800 Total SCV Cases
Caltrans Encourages Community to Help Protect Walkers During National Pedestrian Safety Month
Safety is always Caltrans’ top priority, and with the annual National Pedestrian Safety Month taking place in October, the department is stepping up its efforts to enhance safety and educate the public on how to keep pedestrians safe.
Caltrans Encourages Community to Help Protect Walkers During National Pedestrian Safety Month
Oct. 21: City Encourages Residents to Participate in the Great California ShakeOut
The Great California ShakeOut, a statewide earthquake drill held annually for the community to review emergency preparedness plans and supplies, will take place on Oct. 21, 2021, at 10:21 a.m.
Oct. 21: City Encourages Residents to Participate in the Great California ShakeOut
Parents, Students Hold School Walkout Protesting COVID-19 Mandates
Hundreds of Santa Clarita Valley students and families participated in Monday’s “School Walkout,” a statewide protest against the recently announced vaccine mandate issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Parents, Students Hold School Walkout Protesting COVID-19 Mandates
LARC Pipeline Moving Forward
After years of trucking in water, LARC Ranch residents are finally set to get a permanent water supply via a pipeline being built with the help of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency.
LARC Pipeline Moving Forward
Saugus Teacher Jim Klipfel Honored at White House Event
Saugus High School teacher and California State Teacher of the Year representative for 2021, Jim Klipfel, was honored alongside 99 other teachers Monday during a ceremony held at the White House.
Saugus Teacher Jim Klipfel Honored at White House Event
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: