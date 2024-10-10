Hart District Students Outperform County, State Averages in Assessments

The California Department of Education has released results for schools in the William S. Hart Union School District for the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math. California Science Test results have also been released. The test scores reflect the academic performance of students for a third consecutive year following the significant challenges posed by the pandemic. Local academic achievement scores mirror state and national trends.

“We are pleased to see some promising improvements at many of our schools and several student subgroups in our statewide assessment data,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Michael Vierra. “While our English Language Arts and Math scores generally maintained or saw some slight overall declines, the students of the Hart District continue to significantly outperform county and state averages. These assessment results continue to highlight the outstanding instruction and support provided to our students by our exceptional staff. Additionally, these results help to identify critical target areas for future instruction that will continue to increase student learning.”

Percentage of Students Meeting or Exceeding State Standards

Junior High School

High School

Hart District Highlighted Areas of Growth

Four Hart District high schools and all six junior high schools increased or maintained the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in English Language Arts in 2024.

Bowman High School

Castaic High School

Saugus High School

West Ranch High School

Arroyo Seco Junior High School

La Mesa Junior High School

Placerita Junior High School

Rancho Pico Junior High School

Rio Norte Junior High School

Sierra Vista Junior High School

Several student subgroups increased or maintained the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in English Language Arts in 2024.

Black

Filipino

Two or More Races

Three Hart District high schools and five junior high schools increased or maintained the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in Math in 2024.

Castaic High School

Hart High School

West Ranch High School

Arroyo Seco Junior High School

La Mesa Junior High School

Placerita Junior High School

Rio Norte Junior High School

Rancho Pico Junior High School

Several student subgroups increased or maintained the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in Math in 2024.

Black

Filipino

Two or More Races

Four Hart District high schools and three junior high schools increased or maintained the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in Science in 2024.

Castaic High School

Hart High School

Saugus High School

Valencia High School

Placerita Junior High School

Rancho Pico Junior High School

Sierra Vista Junior High School

Several student subgroups increased or maintained the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in Science in 2024.

Black

Filipino

Two or More Races

Economically Disadvantaged

“Through the ongoing work implementing the strategic plan and with collaboration among staff, the Hart District continues to provide exceptional instruction to all students,” said school officials in a press release announcing the testing results. “This is complemented by ensuring a rigorous curriculum for all, in addition to support structures, so that every student graduates opportunity ready.”

