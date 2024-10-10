header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 10
2014 - President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story]
President Obama
Hart District Students Outperform County, State Averages in Assessments
| Thursday, Oct 10, 2024
Hart school district

The California Department of Education has released results for schools in the William S. Hart Union School District for the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math. California Science Test results have also been released. The test scores reflect the academic performance of students for a third consecutive year following the significant challenges posed by the pandemic. Local academic achievement scores mirror state and national trends.

“We are pleased to see some promising improvements at many of our schools and several student subgroups in our statewide assessment data,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Michael Vierra. “While our English Language Arts and Math scores generally maintained or saw some slight overall declines, the students of the Hart District continue to significantly outperform county and state averages. These assessment results continue to highlight the outstanding instruction and support provided to our students by our exceptional staff. Additionally, these results help to identify critical target areas for future instruction that will continue to increase student learning.”

State Assessment Results for the The California Department of Education has released results for schools in the William S. Hart Union School District for the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math. California Science Test results have also been released., the county of Los Angeles and California

Percentage of Students Meeting or Exceeding State Standards

Junior High School

hart district junio high

High School

hart district high school

Hart District Highlighted Areas of Growth

Four Hart District high schools and all six junior high schools increased or maintained the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in English Language Arts in 2024.

Bowman High School

Castaic High School

Saugus High School

West Ranch High School

Arroyo Seco Junior High School

La Mesa Junior High School

Placerita Junior High School

Rancho Pico Junior High School

Rio Norte Junior High School

Sierra Vista Junior High School

Several student subgroups increased or maintained the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in English Language Arts in 2024.

Black

Filipino

Two or More Races

Three Hart District high schools and five junior high schools increased or maintained the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in Math in 2024.

Castaic High School

Hart High School

West Ranch High School

Arroyo Seco Junior High School

La Mesa Junior High School

Placerita Junior High School

Rio Norte Junior High School

Rancho Pico Junior High School

Several student subgroups increased or maintained the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in Math in 2024.

Black

Filipino

Two or More Races

Four Hart District high schools and three junior high schools increased or maintained the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in Science in 2024.

Castaic High School

Hart High School

Saugus High School

Valencia High School

Placerita Junior High School

Rancho Pico Junior High School

Sierra Vista Junior High School

Several student subgroups increased or maintained the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in Science in 2024.

Black

Filipino

Two or More Races

Economically Disadvantaged

“Through the ongoing work implementing the strategic plan and with collaboration among staff, the Hart District continues to provide exceptional instruction to all students,” said school officials in a press release announcing the testing results. “This is complemented by ensuring a rigorous curriculum for all, in addition to support structures, so that every student graduates opportunity ready.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Hart District Students Outperform County, State Averages in Assessments

Hart District Students Outperform County, State Averages in Assessments
Thursday, Oct 10, 2024
The California Department of Education has released results for schools in the William S. Hart Union School District for the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math. California Science Test results have also been released.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 30: SUSD Asset Management Committee Meeting

Oct. 30: SUSD Asset Management Committee Meeting
Thursday, Oct 10, 2024
Saugus Union School District (SUSD) Asset Management Committee Meeting (7/11 Committee) will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 9: Hart School Board Holds Regular Meeting

Oct. 9: Hart School Board Holds Regular Meeting
Wednesday, Oct 9, 2024
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Saugus High Marching Centurions, Color Guard Earn Top Awards

Saugus High Marching Centurions, Color Guard Earn Top Awards
Tuesday, Oct 8, 2024
After many months of preparation and rehearsals, high school marching bands across the country are kicking off the 2024 competitive season. The Saugus High School Marching Centurions and Color Guard competed Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Downey Field Tournament.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 10: Castaic School Board Regular Meeting

Oct. 10: Castaic School Board Regular Meeting
Tuesday, Oct 8, 2024
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 18: Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus
The fall Science Talks Series Garden Walk at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus will be held Friday, Oct. 18, 9–11 a.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Oct. 18: Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus
Saenger Associates Celebrates 25th Anniversary, Welcomes New Partners
Saenger Associates, a retained executive search firm headquartered in Santa Clarita, has announced the addition of two new partners to its executive team.
Saenger Associates Celebrates 25th Anniversary, Welcomes New Partners
Laurene Weste | Exciting Upgrades Coming to Old Orchard Park
Just last week, the Santa Clarita City Council broke ground on the construction for the upgrades to Old Orchard Park in Valencia.
Laurene Weste | Exciting Upgrades Coming to Old Orchard Park
Ken Striplin | Adopt, Don’t Shop During Pet Adoption Week!
According to the American Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 6.3 million lost or stray animals enter animal care centers across the nation every year.
Ken Striplin | Adopt, Don’t Shop During Pet Adoption Week!
Hart District Students Outperform County, State Averages in Assessments
The California Department of Education has released results for schools in the William S. Hart Union School District for the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math. California Science Test results have also been released.
Hart District Students Outperform County, State Averages in Assessments
Oct. 25-27: Castaic Lake Haunted Hike
Friend's of Castaic Lake and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation presents "The Forbidden Trail" Castaic Lake Haunted Hike on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 25-27. "Don't Let Your Eyes Betray You!" This three-fourths of a mile trek includes a stroll along the frightening trail, and there is no telling what lurks around.
Oct. 25-27: Castaic Lake Haunted Hike
Ondre Seltzer Selected as SCVEDC President, CEO
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has announced Ondre Seltzer, currently serving as the Interim President and CEO since July, has been unanimously selected by the SCVEDC Board of Directors hiring committee to become the new SCVEDC President and CEO.
Ondre Seltzer Selected as SCVEDC President, CEO
Oct. 13: Fireside Night at Vasquez Rocks
The last of this year's Fireside Nights at Vasquez Rocks will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Vasquez Rocks Natural Area invites you to an evening around the campfire at the Vasquez Rocks Interpretive Center.
Oct. 13: Fireside Night at Vasquez Rocks
Oct. 30: SUSD Asset Management Committee Meeting
Saugus Union School District (SUSD) Asset Management Committee Meeting (7/11 Committee) will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Oct. 30: SUSD Asset Management Committee Meeting
Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear Now Open
Dangling Carrot Creatives' Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear, where darkest nightmares come to life opens to the public, Thursday, Oct. 10, 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. at 27000 Ave Rockefeller, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear Now Open
Oct. 12-13: Volunteers Sought for Wildland Weed Warriors
Come join the Wildland Weed Warriors in planting and watering plants in Golden Valley or Elsmere Canyon Open Space, to feed local pollinators and wildlife.
Oct. 12-13: Volunteers Sought for Wildland Weed Warriors
Today in SCV History (Oct. 10)
2014 - President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story]
President Obama
Legislators Renew Call for Chiquita Canyon Landfill State Of Emergency
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo today announced a renewed bi-partisan call for a state of emergency to support the health and safety of communities impacted by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Legislators Renew Call for Chiquita Canyon Landfill State Of Emergency
Oct. 12: Register for ‘Girls Try Hockey For Free Day’
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is excited to host the Girls Try Hockey for Free Day, a special event designed to introduce girls to the thrilling sport of hockey.
Oct. 12: Register for ‘Girls Try Hockey For Free Day’
Oct. 10: Arts Commission to Receive Live/Work Facility Update
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers
Oct. 10: Arts Commission to Receive Live/Work Facility Update
Oct. 10: Circle K October Fuel Day Pop-Up
Circle K is is helping customers gear up for the last stretch of 2024 with a major fuel discount across the West Coast
Oct. 10: Circle K October Fuel Day Pop-Up
Oct. 12: Household Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Recycling Event in Val Verde
The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Val Verde.
Oct. 12: Household Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Recycling Event in Val Verde
Barger Issues Statement on Supervisors’ Approval of Supplemental Budget
Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement commenting on the Board of Supervisors’ approval of the final $49.2 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25: 
Barger Issues Statement on Supervisors’ Approval of Supplemental Budget
County Department of Military Affairs Announces Strategic Partnership
 Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the Warrior Heritage Foundation, which was unanimously approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors yesterday.
County Department of Military Affairs Announces Strategic Partnership
CDPH Confirms Third Confirmed Human Case of Bird Flu
The California Department of Public Health reports that a third human case of bird flu has been confirmed in California.
CDPH Confirms Third Confirmed Human Case of Bird Flu
CSUN Now Offers Bachelor’s Degree in Dance
California State University, Northridge students can now earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in dance, beginning this fall.
CSUN Now Offers Bachelor’s Degree in Dance
Oct. 9: Hart School Board Holds Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: Hart School Board Holds Regular Meeting
Oct. 12: SCVYO Presents Special Fundraising Concert
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will present a special fundraising concert featuring SCVYO's talented students alongside the acclaimed Los Angeles-based professional ensemble, Bridge to Everywhere.
Oct. 12: SCVYO Presents Special Fundraising Concert
Oct. 9: COC Board Reconsiders Plan to Build Student Housing
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 9, beginning at 5 p.m. in closed session. Open session will follow at 6 p.m.
Oct. 9: COC Board Reconsiders Plan to Build Student Housing
SCVNews.com