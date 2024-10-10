Hart District Students Outperform County, State Averages in Assessments

The California Department of Education has released results for schools in the William S. Hart Union School District for the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math. California Science Test results have also been released. The test scores reflect the academic performance of students for a third consecutive year following the significant challenges posed by the pandemic. Local academic achievement scores mirror state and national trends.
“We are pleased to see some promising improvements at many of our schools and several student subgroups in our statewide assessment data,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Michael Vierra. “While our English Language Arts and Math scores generally maintained or saw some slight overall declines, the students of the Hart District continue to significantly outperform county and state averages. These assessment results continue to highlight the outstanding instruction and support provided to our students by our exceptional staff. Additionally, these results help to identify critical target areas for future instruction that will continue to increase student learning.”
Percentage of Students Meeting or Exceeding State Standards
Junior High School
High School
Hart District Highlighted Areas of Growth
Four Hart District high schools and all six junior high schools increased or maintained the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in English Language Arts in 2024.
Bowman High School
Castaic High School
Saugus High School
West Ranch High School
Arroyo Seco Junior High School
La Mesa Junior High School
Placerita Junior High School
Rancho Pico Junior High School
Rio Norte Junior High School
Sierra Vista Junior High School
Several student subgroups increased or maintained the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in English Language Arts in 2024.
Black
Filipino
Two or More Races
Three Hart District high schools and five junior high schools increased or maintained the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in Math in 2024.
Castaic High School
Hart High School
West Ranch High School
Arroyo Seco Junior High School
La Mesa Junior High School
Placerita Junior High School
Rio Norte Junior High School
Rancho Pico Junior High School
Several student subgroups increased or maintained the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in Math in 2024.
Black
Filipino
Two or More Races
Four Hart District high schools and three junior high schools increased or maintained the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in Science in 2024.
Castaic High School
Hart High School
Saugus High School
Valencia High School
Placerita Junior High School
Rancho Pico Junior High School
Sierra Vista Junior High School
Several student subgroups increased or maintained the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards in Science in 2024.
Black
Filipino
Two or More Races
Economically Disadvantaged
“Through the ongoing work implementing the strategic plan and with collaboration among staff, the Hart District continues to provide exceptional instruction to all students,” said school officials in a press release announcing the testing results. “This is complemented by ensuring a rigorous curriculum for all, in addition to support structures, so that every student graduates opportunity ready.”
