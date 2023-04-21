header image

1994 - Sand Canyon homeowner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
Eddie Murray
Hart, Valencia Receive Safe Sports School Award
| Friday, Apr 21, 2023
Valenia trainer

The William S. Hart Union High School District announced Hart High School and Valencia High School have earned the prestigious National Athletic Trainer Association Safe Sports School Award.

This award is given to schools who meet certain criteria that ensure student-athletes are provided with the highest standard of care through sports medicine staff/students.

Both schools received the First Team award, which places them with the most prestigious high school sports medicine programs in the country.

This is the third recognition the Valencia program has received for this award.

hart trainer
