Hart, Valencia Receive Safe Sports School Award

The Canyon Country Farmers Market is celebrating its first anniversary on Wednesday, April 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The celebration will include live music, giveaways and free face painting in addition to the regular weekly farmers market.
College of the Canyons will host the inaugural International Animation Festival on May 5-6, to showcase the work of student animators at the high school and college level. With no submission fee, the two-day festival will provide a great opportunity for first-time animators from around the world to exhibit their work.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) has announced the advancement of critical legislation, which, if passed, will give residents a voice against what would be the second largest gravel mine in the nation, the CEMEX mega-mine in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Andrew Allanson teed off on a three-run home run for the College of the Canyons baseball team in the 11th inning to walk-off over visiting Glendale College 16-15 in a wild back-and-forth game that saw 12 pitchers used and a combined 22 runs scored after the sixth inning.
Animation Career Review, an online resource site for those researching careers in animation, game design, graphic design, digital art and related fields, has named the California Institute of the Arts Design Program sixth in the nation in its 2023 Graphic Design School Rankings.
The U.S. Department of Education has awarded College of the Canyons a $3 million Title V Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions (DHSI) grant to help the college support Hispanic students pursuing degrees in STEM and increase overall retention and completion rates of Hispanic students attending college for the first time.
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday the latest action to protect public health under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), proposing a ban on most uses of methylene chloride, a dangerous chemical known to cause serious health risks and even death.
This Saturday, April 22, SCV Sheriff’s Station J-Team deputies will be taking part in the “DEA National Drug Take Back Day” from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., in front of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, located at 26201 Golden Valley Road.
The next, free LifeForward workshop is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., to discuss “Challenging Emotions – Anxiety, Stress & Depression!” and “Take Care of Yourself-Mindfulness & Personal Growth Mindset!” at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia.
MinuteClinic, the medical clinic located inside select CVS Pharmacy stores, today announced it has launched mental health counseling and care services at six MinuteClinic locations in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society is pleased to announce that it has been selected to participate in the American Alliance of Museums’ 2023 Museum Assessment Program, a critical step toward museum accreditation. AAM, founded in 1906, is a national organization representing the entire scope of the museum field.
Los Angeles County announced that it has reached a groundbreaking settlement with LA Alliance to resolve this long-running litigation with a pledge to commit up to an estimated $850.5 million in additional funding to increase beds, services, outreach, and interim housing for the most vulnerable people experiencing homelessness.
