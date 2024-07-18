Hart District Appoints Susan Kim New West Ranch Assistant Principal

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Susan Kim as the newest assistant principal at West Ranch High School.

Kim completed her undergraduate studies at the University of California at Berkeley in Berkeley, CA. She received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 2006. In May of 2011, she received her Master’s Degree in Teaching from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, CA. She began her educational career in Fort Worth ISD and taught in Dallas ISD and Plano ISD. She then served in the role as an LPAC (English Proficiency) Compliance Coordinator for Dallas ISD.

“We are excited to introduce Ms. Susan Kim, the newest addition to the Hart District,” said Interim Superintendent Michael Vierra. “With her extensive administrative experience gained from her commendable work in the Dallas Independent School District, we are confident that Ms. Kim will make a positive impact supporting students, staff, and parents as a member of the West Ranch High School Administrative Team.”

In 2016, Kim received her Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from the University of North Texas in Denton, TX. She served in the role of Assistant Principal for three years in Dallas ISD and received her Texas Superintendent Certification in March 2024. She completed her doctoral degree in Educational Administration from the Department of Educational Leadership at Texas A&M-Commerce in Commerce, TX and will be awarded her EdD in August 2024.

