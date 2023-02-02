Henry Mayo Names Kevin Klockenga New President, CEO

Kevin A. Klockenga has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Klockenga will succeed long-time Henry Mayo president and CEO Roger E. Seaver, who will retire this spring after more than 22 years with the hospital.

“We are pleased to have Kevin Klockenga join Henry Mayo during this very challenging yet exciting time in healthcare,” said Chris Luechtefeld, chair of the Henry Mayo Board of Directors. “Our nationwide search generated interest from a large number of highly-qualified candidates. We believe Kevin is the right executive to lead Henry Mayo as the hospital continues to expand to meet the needs of our growing community.”

Most recently Klockenga served as chief executive cfficer and system executive vice president for the Northern California region of the Providence Saint Joseph Health System, a position he held for ten years. The Providence Northern California region consists of six acute care hospitals (including three trauma centers), five ambulatory surgery centers, four urgent care centers, and a number of other facilities.

While at Providence Klockenga oversaw significant growth in Providence’s services through investments in new services and various acquisitions. He led a number of successful quality initiatives and helped position the organization to be successful in population health.

“Our Board was particularly impressed with Kevin’s experience in leading growth while focusing on quality initiatives,” said Luechtefeld. “Henry Mayo is dedicated to continuous improvement and his guidance will enhance our efforts.”

Prior to his most recent role at Providence, Klockenga served as President and Chief Executive Officer of St. Joseph Health – Sonoma County, a two-hospital system located in Sonoma County, California. Before that he oversaw operations of two acute care hospitals in Bakersfield, California.

Klockenga holds a Master’s Degree in Health Administration from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Illinois.

Klockenga will assume his new role at Henry Mayo on March 13.

About Henry Mayo:

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 356-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. In 2019 Henry Mayo opened a patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center, and an outpatient surgery center. The hospital recently announced a collaboration with Keck Medicine of USC to bring advanced cancer care and specialty services to the Santa Clarita Valley Additional Henry Mayo services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, acute rehab, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call (661)200-2000.

