Henry Mayo Offers Inspire Therapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is now offering Inspire therapy, a breakthrough obstructive sleep apnea treatment option for those who cannot use Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy.

Obstructive sleep apnea affects 22 million Americans. When left untreated it can cause vehicle and workplace accidents, worsening mood and memory, stroke, heart attack and even death.

It occurs when the airway collapses during sleep and blocks the flow of oxygen to the brain. The brain senses a lack of oxygen and wakes the body up just long enough to take a breath, then falls back asleep. This cycle repeats throughout the night and causes poor, disruptive sleep.

Inspire works inside the body with a patient’s natural breathing process to treat sleep apnea. Mild stimulation opens the airway during sleep, allowing oxygen to flow naturally. The patient uses a small handheld remote to turn Inspire on before bed and off when they wake up.

“We are excited to offer this therapy to sleep apnea patients who struggle with OSA,” said Robert Pretzlaff, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Clinical Officer at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. “Patients who are unable to tolerate CPAP now have Inspire Therapy as an option to help alleviate their OSA, giving them a better night’s sleep and decreasing serious health issues.”

The safety and efficacy of Inspire was evaluated during the STAR clinical trial. Five-year STAR trial outcomes show patients using Inspire experience significant reductions in sleep apnea events and significant improvements in quality-of-life measures. There have been over 150 peer-reviewed publications on Inspire. These publications show results consistent with those seen in the STAR trial.

For more information, visit henrymayo.com/inspire or call (661)200-1307.

To learn more about Inspire, visit inspiresleep.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...